Marlies coach provides important injury update on Easton Cowan

Toronto Maple Leafs young star Easton Cowan is being listed as questionable ahead of the Toronto Marlies game three of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Cowan missed game two against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, while Marlies head coach John Gruden explained on the 21-year-old's status heading into Monday night.

Easton Cowan's status remains unknown

"He's still questionable, upper body. If he's 100 percent, he'll be going. We want to make sure, first and foremost, that he's healthy. If he's healthy, he'll play, and if he's not healthy, at 100 percent, we'll keep him out for another game." Gruden said on Monday.

Cowan has played a key role in the Marlies' road to the Eastern Conference, as they hold a 2-0 lead over the Penguins. Despite not playing in game two, he has still made an impact during the series, scoring in the Marlies' 4-2 victory in game one.

With the Marlies up in the series, they have made it clear they are not willing to risk Cowan's injury worsening, ensuring he gets the rest he needs as the postseason continues. The London Knights product tested how he felt during the morning skate on Monday; however, his status remains unknown heading into the game.

"From what I understand, he's going to give it a shot, and then we'll just see where he's at. We're going to make sure he's 100 percent healthy, and if he is, he'll be in, and if he's not, hopefully it won't be long after that." Gruden later added.

Gruden has players who can fill Cowan's shoes

Gruden also understands there are many players within the system who will be able to fill his shoes and play productive minutes throughout the lineup.

"I think Landon Sim has done a really good job; we've had Borya Valis in there. You got to find out what works with each line. There's a lot to be excited about if Cowan is in, obviously a huge boost to us. But if he's not, it's next man up mentality, and it'll be someone else's opportunity."

Time will tell if Cowan is in good shape to play or if he will be held out another night. With the Marlies in the series and the injury not being sevre, it may be the correct decision to leave him out of the lineup for game three.