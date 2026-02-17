Maple Leafs urged to target goalscoring Flyers winger in trade

Trade speculation is beginning to build around the Philadelphia Flyers after Sportsnet's NHL analyst Nick Kypreos released his most recent trade board and suggested the organization could be ready to "swing big" when it comes to reshaping its roster.

That comment has only fueled chatter across the league, with the Maple Leafs emerging as a logical trade partner if Philadelphia does, in fact, explore a significant move. With Toronto actively seeking top-six scoring help, the timing could align for both sides to engage in meaningful discussions.

Maple Leafs-Flyers Trade Makes Sense Given Each Team's Roster Needs

While Kypreos wasn't ready to add any Philadelphia players to his board, Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett were mentioned as Flyers' pieces that could be moved as part of a blockbuster deal.

Konecy and Tippett are part of the Flyers' great depth on the wing. Those two, plus Matvei Michkov and Bobby Brink, all play the right side, with ex-Leaf Nikita Grebenkin in reserve.

For the Maple Leafs, their greatest depth is in goal with Anthony Stolarz, Joseph Woll, and Dennis Hildeby, all proven NHL netminders. Goaltending is an area that the Flyers need to strengthen. Starter Dan Vladar has been good, but Samuel Ersson has struggled with a 3.51 goals-against average and .856 save percentage.

A Stolarz for Tippett trade was the subject of a recent episode of Leafs Digest with hosts Nick Gosse and Darius Domingues. Both agreed that pursuing Tippett is something the Maple Leafs should seriously consider.

Domingues pointed to Tippett's affordable contract ($6.2 million AAV), his ability to play in the top-six and on the power play, and his underrated physicality as reasons to acquire the Flyers' winger.

Gosse mentioned Tippett's long-term contract, he doesn't hit unrestricted free agency until 2032, and the fit between the two teams as other reasons to make the trade happen.

"It's hard to find a better fit between teams." Nick Gosse on a Leafs-Flyers deal

Gosse did caution that another team might give up more to acquire Tippett than what the Leafs could offer. He noted Toronto may need to add draft compensation and make the salaries work as potential roadblocks to a trade. Gosse's co-host suggested moving Woll, if necessary, to make the deal happen.

If the opportunity truly presents itself, whether at the upcoming NHL trade deadline or during the summer, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving should do everything in his power to make this deal happen.

At just 26 years old, Tippett fits the age range of Toronto's core, injects speed to the lineup, and profiles as a high-volume shooter capable of producing 25-30 goals in a full season.

Adding that type of winger would allow the Maple Leafs to retool, not rebuild, around their foundation pieces, while directly addressing their need for a legitimate top-six scoring threat. If the Philadelphia Flyers are indeed ready to "swing big," this is exactly the kind of move Toronto must be prepared to pounce on.