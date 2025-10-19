The Toronto Maple Leafs have been on the hunt for a scoring forward to be in their top six and the answer might just be on the Philadelphia Flyers.

While the Flyers are rebuilding and still trying to find a team identity with new head coach Rick Tocchet and burgeoning superstar Matvei Michkov, there is one position where they have a surplus. On the wing for the foreseeable future, they have young top-six players like Michkov and Tyson Foerster, and then Travis Konecny will be there for the long haul after the veteran winger signed an eight-year contract extension. Throw in skilled Bobby Brink and other prospects like top guy Porter Martone and roster hopefuls like Alex Bump and Nikita Grebenkin, and the Flyers are loaded on the wing.

All of that talent is possibly leaving Owen Tippett on the outs and the Maple Leafs should take full advantage.

According to a recent report, there are teams already looking at Philadelphia and Owen Tippett, seeing if he could be someone the team trades sooner rather than later. Leafs general manager Brad Treliving needs to be one of those teams and he would fit seemlessly within the Leafs' top six.

First of all, Tippett's calling cards are his speed and his shot. He is one of the quickest skaters in the entire NHL, grading out in the 98th percentile in max skating speed and the 99th percentile in how many quick bursts he had up the ice, according to NHL EDGE tracking data. Toronto needs one of those players -- they have only appeared slower this season. Add in the fact that Tippett has some electrifying power behind his shot and the Leafs could suddenly have their own hometown Phil Kessel on their hands.

Now, we're not saying Tippett is going to have the same success Kessel had, but he grades out as the same archetype of player. On his best days, there is no stopping the 26-year-old winger from Peterborough.

Tippett would bring long-term security

It's not only that the player himself would be such a great addition to this team, but the fact that he's signed through the 2031-32 season with just a $6.2-million AAV. Soon enough, as the salary cap reaches well above $120 million in a few years, that amount of money is going to be what teams pay for bottom-six forwards and the Leafs could have a player comfortably scoring 25 or 30 goals in his sleep for that much.

There is no certain trade package that would guarantee the Leafs bringing Tippett back to Ontario, but the Flyers do need help on defense and down the middle for their long-term success. Could something involving prospect Ben Danford as the centerpiece be attractive for Philadelphia? Or even Easton Cowan, since Tippett currently is probably higher than what Cowan can be (especially considering the Flyers winger is 6-foot-2 and large).

Through the last three full seasons with the Flyers, Tippett has averaged 25 goals and 48.3 points with 286 shots on goal and a 10.6 shooting percentage. Mind you, that's on the lowly Flyers through those seasons. Partner Tippett up with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies? It's not crazy to see those totals rocket up to 35 goals and 70 points like it's nothing.

There is an answer out there for the Maple Leafs' scoring troubles and he currently plays in Philadelphia.