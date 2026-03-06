Maple Leafs trading Oliver Ekman-Larsson to Red Wings could be a big mistake

One of the players expected to be moved by the Maple Leafs before the trade deadline is Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The 34-year-old defenseman has seemingly turned the clock back this season. In 61 games, he has notched eight goals and 27 assists for 35 points. He's currently on pace for 47 points, which would be the second-highest point total of his career. Ekman-Larsson's value is at its highest in years and should have many teams interested in his services.

The team that appears to have the most interest in Ekman-Larsson is the Detroit Red Wings. Elliotte Freeman said on NHL Network that Detroit has been among the teams that are interested in him. The Red Wings are currently third in the Atlantic Division and are in desperate need of an upgrade on their second pairing. While the Leafs should trade Ekman-Larsson while his market is high, sending him to the Wings would hurt them in the long run.

Friedman on NHL Network: "Ekman-Larsson, I've heard that it's been teams like maybe Boston or Detroit have been among the teams that have been looking at him potentially" — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 5, 2026

It be unwise to help a division rival get better

Although this has been a lost season for the Leafs, the hope is that they can get back into contention soon. With the team having guys like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Morgan Riley, Matthew Kines, and John Tavares locked up for the next three season a long rebuild seems unlikely. It feels like this deadline will kick off a retool. Get young players and draft capital so they have assets to move during the summer, hopefully getting back to the playoffs in 2025-26.

One of the teams the Leafs are going to have to contend with is the Red Wings. This Wings team is not a one-year wonder. It's the culmination of the "Yzerplan" and the long seven-year rebuild they have been through. With guys like Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, and Moritz Seider, this team is going to be good for years to come. They are going to be a constant treat to earn one of the three playoff spots in the Atlantic division.

Adding a player like Ekmann-Larsson will only make the Wings more dangerous. Sure it's unlikely that Ekman-Larsson will put up another 40 plus point season as he enters his late 30s. However he can easily be a guy that finishes with 30-35 points. He would also help the Red Wings power play. With his ability to quarterback a power play, he could turn there unit from middle of the pack to one of the best in the league. This would make the Red Wings one of the most dangerous teams in the East.

It does not make sense for the Leafs to help out a direct competitor. There is a chance that the Leafs could miss the playoffs next season due to the Wings and the play of Ekmann-Larsson. No trade package would make that worth it. The trade would be seen as a loss immediately because it's hindering the Leafs' success. It would become another painful chapter in Leafs history.

While the Maple Leafs should do everything it takes to move Ekmann-Larsson, they should not trade him to any Atlantic Division team. They would be setting themselves up for future disappointment.