Why the Leafs' signing of Steven Lorentz is a sure bet

Before free agency officially kicks off tomorrow, Brad Treliving got to work on a few of his pending free agents, one of them being Steven Lorentz. The Maple Leafs have signed Lorentz to a three-year deal with an average annual value of $1.35 million.

STEVIE BOY IS HERE TO STAY! 🍁 pic.twitter.com/JYG4JZIlwg — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 30, 2025

This is an all-around great signing by the Leafs. A $1.35 million AAV is standard for a fourth-line winger, and locking in that value for three more years is excellent. Lorentz brings size (6'4", 216 lbs), energy, and is still in his prime at 29 years old.

Although fourth-liners typically don't impact the scoresheet much due to limited ice time, they can have a significant effect on momentum, often through a 'bounce-back' shift after a goal against, or by sustaining energy after a goal for. Lorentz is an energy guy — he hits, he skates, and he forechecks hard. While his production dipped after a strong start to last season, a three-year deal at a low cap hit represents a great bargain for the Leafs.

Steven Lorentz says he's getting married in July. Right on the heels of the biggest contract of his life. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) June 30, 2025

He's another hometown guy who bleeds blue and white. He wanted to stay, the Leafs wanted to keep him, and now he'll continue to add value to their bottom six for the next few years.



In 80 games during his first season in Toronto last year, Lorentz scored eight goals and 19 points while averaging 10:33 TOI a game. Maybe the most impressive statistic is that a fourth-liner that plays a physical game like he does, took just two minor penalties all season long.