Maple Leafs should try to reunite with Bobby McMann in free agency

Now that John Chayka and Mats Sundin embark on their first full summer in charge of the Toronto Maple Leafs, there is one simple goal. They have a broken roster to fix and need to present as a competitive, organized group once again.

While most of the discussion is centered around trades and the draft lottery, a large portion of molding this group will continue to happen on July 1st when the free agency window opens and unrestricted players are free to sign. One name that always seems to find itself in discussions is Bobby McMann.

Maple Leafs should reunite with McMann

McMann was dealt to the Seattle Kraken at the deadline, and his move seemed less about planning for the long term and more about creating a need that would be filled through other avenues. Since then, he has done what he quietly did with Toronto: consistently deliver without much of an audience. Over both teams he finished with career highs of 29 goals and 46 points in 78 games, which wasn't so much a surprise but more of an affirmation of his game. A straight-line winger, with puck possession, speed that can keep pace, and strength that can hold up through contact.

What's more interesting is just how much his game fits what the Maple Leafs were missing at the worst moments of their season. McMann is not a primary driver but accomplishes a lot of the little things that extend offensive zone possession. He wins races for loose pucks, finishes checks, and opens space for the highly skilled players to actually do what they are paid to do.

If there's any chance he is brought back, it would be on a multi-year deal, and frankly, the fit is extremely simple. He fits into any part of the lineup depending on who he is playing with. Nothing complicated. A skilled winger who doesn't need everything to be perfect to be effective.

If they can bring McMann back and keep the top six they already have, while also adding Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick, it immediately makes the Maple Leafs better from the top down.

Furthermore, McKenna is going to need wingers who can keep up with him, retrieve pucks for him, and finish chances he creates. McMann has already shown he can do both of those things.

In addition, McMann was a player that no one in Leafs Nation wanted to see leave. He was a fan favourite because of what he brought every night. He showed this season, especially after leaving Toronto, that he can produce at a higher level than expected, and now there is a natural pull toward a reunion. And rightfully so, the front office should at least explore bringing him back if he becomes available on July 1.