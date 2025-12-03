Maple Leafs should trade for this Canucks forward to jolt offense

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to pivot in-season, in hopes of somehow turning things around before it’s too late. The talk has focused on the Leafs targeting trade options out there. However, that has been easier said than done.

Nevertheless, the Maple Leafs would be remiss if they didn’t kick every tire possible out there. One of those tires is Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland. Garland, 29, has been the subject of speculation of late.

According to Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal, Vancouver has been fielding calls on Garland. He stated:

“I just heard over the weekend there's a lot of teams that love this guy; I don't know if the Canucks will move Garland unless they get a great offer, but the interest for Garland is just as high, I was told, as Sherwood.”

Dhaliwal’s comments, as stated on the December 1 edition of the Donnie & Dhali Podcast, seem to indicate plenty of interest for the former fifth-round pick from the 2015 NHL Draft. Now, Dhaliwal did not get into which teams have called the Canucks about Garland. But it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Maple Leafs among those interested parties.

If Brad Treliving is right, he’s doing everything he can to transform part or most of the roster this season. That situation involves trading for someone like a Conor Garland or a Kiefer Sherwood, for that matter.

Garland has six goals and 15 points in 21 games this season. While he's dealing with an injury at the moment, he's still a viable top-six option at the moment. At worst, Garland could be a solid third-line option, and certainly an upgrade over someone like Max Domi.

Maple Leafs may not have anything of interest for Canucks

This past summer, the Maple Leafs plucked Dakota Joshua away from the Canucks. That was a relatively minor deal involving a fourth-round pick heading to Vancouver.

But as far as moving a player like Garland, the Canucks will want to get something of value in return. So, do the Leafs have anything that could entice Vancouver? Easton Cowan, sure. Of course, one would have to be severely mentally incapacitated to make that sort of trade.

Perhaps Nick Robertson might get the needle moving. But then again, Robertson is actually having a good season. So, moving him would be a foolish mistake, at least right now. Maybe Bobby McMann could be a starting point. Perhaps Brandon Carlo may also entice the Canucks.

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs could do well to add someone like Conor Garland. A deal could be there if one gets creative. The same could be said about Kiefer Sherwood. But it will take some outside-the-box thinking from the Leafs front office to make a significant move.

Unless the Leafs are ready to punt on the season and reload in the summer, the club must look into players like Conor Garland before someone else is willing to overpay.