2 unexpected difference makers for Maple Leafs this season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are only a few moves away from being a legitimate team again, thanks to Easton Cowan and Joseph Woll.

The emergence of Easton Cowan and return of Joseph Woll has changed the trajectory of the Leafs season. Although it's only been a few short games with both of them in the line-up, they are two pieces that turn a game from loss to a win.

It's quite possible that the Leafs got a top-five draft talent with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, as Cowan is turning into something special. He's not a league leader like Matthew Schaefer or Macklin Celebrini, who are similar ages, but he's getting there.

After spending the start of the year with the Marlies/in and out of the line-up with the Leafs, it looks like he's here to stay. He has seven points in 15 games, but more importantly looks comfortable in the top-six. He's generating high-danger opportunities and is looking good on the second line. The Leafs have been desperate for a top-six winger and it looks like they've found it with Cowan.

With Cowan looking comfortable, it allows the Leafs to now add more to their depth via trade and makes someone like Max Domi despensable which is huge. The team has already moved away from David Kampf, but they need to do the same with Domi, and potentially Matias Macelli and/or Calle Jarnkrok too.

Woll and Cowan are big difference makers for Toronto

As for Joseph Woll, if the Leafs can get good goaltending like they did against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night, then this team becomes so much better. They've been one of the worst in save percentage all year with Anthony Stolarz, but Woll's play recently has been fantastic.

In five games, Woll has a 2.53 GAA and .921 SV%, which are top stats in the NHL. The Leafs got a .926 SV% and 2.14 GAA from Anthony Stolarz last year which is the main reason why the team won the Atlantic Division last year, so if Woll can continue with his current numbers, the Leafs can make the playoffs.

At this point of the season, it can feel like the world is over for the Leafs but a healthy Woll and an impactful young player on an Entry Level Contract can really make a difference. Toronto still needs to add a few more things but with these two ingredients, the season may be far from over.