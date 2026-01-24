Maple Leafs should target this former top pick before trade deadline

The rumor mill continues to grind as the season hurtles towards the Olympic break. The prevailing chatter has focused on Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright. The former fourth-overall pick from the 2022 NHL Draft is reportedly on the trade block, as The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta first reported.

This situation could provide an opportunity for the Maple Leafs to continue their roster turnover. Leafs GM Brad Treliving was supposedly looking to shake things up this season. However, nothing has really materialized.

The Maple Leafs are yet to make a substantial trade. Perhaps it’s just the lack of suitable trade targets out there. Maybe it’s the Leafs seeming resurgence that’s delayed the massive shake-up. Perhaps it’s a combination of both.

Still, the Maple Leafs would do well to check in on Wright. The purported asking price is a top-six scorer. Outside of William Nylander and Auston Matthews, that’s something the Maple Leafs do not have. Maybe Easton Cowan would interest Seattle. But trading Cowan for Wright may be pushing things a bit.

Despite the evident lack of assets, Wright is the type of player who clearly needs a change of scenery. While the Kraken are unlikely to sell low on Wright, there may be something else on the Maple Leafs’ roster that could interest the Kraken.

Kraken have unique link to Maple Leafs

The Seattle Kraken have a unique link to the Maple Leafs. Their current head coach, Lane Lambert, was an assistant for the Maple Leafs. In fact, he left Toronto to take the main job in Seattle.

As such, Lambert is familiar with the Leafs’ roster and could have his sights set on specific players. That might give the Maple Leafs an inside edge on landing Wright.

This trade may still be a bit of a long shot, but it’s one worth exploring for both sides.

How Wright fits into Leafs lineup

So, the biggest question would be how Wright fits into the Maple Leafs lineup. Ideally, he’d be a second-line center behind Matthews. That role currently belongs to John Tavares. Tavares has played well beyond his years, but it might be time for the veteran to take on a less taxing role. That situation could work only if Wright could actually excel as a top-six center.

That’s a role the Leafs might not initially hand to Wright. The Maple Leafs current depth chart down the middle is pretty tight. Unless Tavares moved to the wing to allow Wright a shot at center, the Maple Leafs might explore moving Wright to the wing.

Assuming the Leafs re-sign Scott Laughton and hold on to Nic Roy, there really wouldn’t be much room for Wright. Nevertheless, the deal could make sense if Wright is viewed as the heir apparent to Tavares on the second line.

Wright is in the second year of his entry-level contract. So, if the price is right, bringing Wright into the mix could be a worthwhile gamble.