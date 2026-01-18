Why Maple Leafs need to sign Scott Laughton to contract extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gotten depth scoring and good play from many of their bottom six this season, but none other sticks out more than Scott Laughton. After having a rough stretch with the Maple Leafs last season after being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers at the Trade Deadline, he looks to have finally found his groove.

Before this most recent part of the season, many claimed that the Maple Leafs lost that deal, sending a first-round pick and prospect Nikita Grenbenkin the other way, but the deal has started to work better in the Leafs' favour. Laughton has said that he does not want to become an unrestricted free agent and is hopeful that negotiations with Brad Treliving can begin in the near future.

Potential new deal for Laughton

Laugton’s next deal with the Maple Leafs will likely be a bridge deal with a max of four seasons, likely in the $2-3.5 million range. The Maple Leafs are not in a position to commit to a depth forward long-term, especially if Brad Treliving is looking to improve their roster. The Maple Leafs currently pay Laughton $1.5M for last season and this; however, the Flyers retained 50% of his contract to make the trade work. Laughton would be worth this contract as he has played such a key role with the Maple Leafs since returning from injury.

Laughton’s versatility on the ice

Laughton provides a lot more than just on the scoresheet. He is a versatile player who can play in all situations on the ice. He is trusted by the Maple Leafs coaching staff late in games defensively and wins virtually every faceoff he takes.

This was all recently highlighted in a game against his former team, when the Maple Leafs were down a goal with under five minutes remaining, Berube sent Laughton out to kill a penalty, and he then provided the game-tying goal during the penalty kill. Laughton was then sent out in the extra frame to take all the Maple Leafs’ faceoffs, which he did, which led to the game-winning goal.

Laughton never takes a shift off and makes it hard on their opponents whenever he is on the ice. The Maple Leafs will have to continue looking to get Laughton more minutes as he simply isn’t a fourth-line centre. Laughton has elevated his career into new heights with the Maple Leafs and is finally looking the player they wanted him to become.

Laughton has had an up-and-down season with the Maple Leafs. After admitting to needing to be better, he was injured in a preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens. This injury had Laughton sit out the first quarter of the season. Then things took a turn for the worse. After returning for just over a game and a half, he got re-injured. This was a big hit for the Maple Leafs as they were dealing with key injuries to defenceman Chris Tanev, superstar forwards Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, and starting netminder Anthony Stolarz.

Key role in the Maple Leafs lineup

Laughton will continue to play a key role on the Maple Leafs, especially if they can get a deal done for next season. He plays on all ends of the ice and provides veteran leadership that every team needs. Maple Leafs fans have fallen in love with this version of Laughton, and it comes with great reason.