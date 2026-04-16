Maple Leafs should target Rangers center to fix a lot of their problems this summer

The disappointing season of the Toronto Maple Leafs is finally over, where now they don't have to endure any more pain that has already happened this year. However, it sets sights on what should be a busy offseason.

The Leafs would have to now focus their attention of front office jobs, and of course, roster moves -- who stays and who goes. A player they should at the very least consider acquiring is Vincent Trocheck from the New York Rangers.

Maple Leafs should target Vincent Trocheck if they're retooling

The 32-year-old had a decent season on a Rangers team that was much like the Leafs, as they finished only a point less than Toronto. In 67 games played this season, Trocheck recorded 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists), tied for third on the team in that category.

While he shows the ability to contribute on the scoresheet, another aspect that is attractive about him is his role on the penalty kill unit. Although Trocheck had two goals on the penalty kill this season, he's arguably one of the top players on the short-handed unit for the Rangers.

Vincent Trocheck with the first goal of the game on the breakaway! pic.twitter.com/lTa0DVfr0C — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) March 19, 2026

Not to mention, he played a major role for the Americans at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic games in February. Team USA was able to secure the gold medal against Canada, and their penalty kill was the deciding factor all tournament as they went 18-for-18.

Aside from the Olympics, this season is Trocheck's fifth consecutive 50-point campaign which is proof that he can maintain his play even if he isn't much in the top six. Someone who can put up north of 50 points with over 30 assists is something to keep an eye on for roster betterment.

Why Trocheck would fit in on the Leafs

A main reason why he might fit right on the Leafs is Auston Matthews, who captained the Americans to gold earlier in the year. This crosses out concerns of a player joining a new team and having to take time to settle in and build chemistry with teammates. With Matthews looking to put this season behind him, the likes of Trocheck on the team might help boost his play for next season and motivate the two to win together once again. Matthews has served some time on the penalty killing unit for the Leafs this season, and if Trocheck were to join in, it would create a solid tandem on a shorthanded unit for Toronto.

What's also good about Trocheck is that he still has three seasons left on his contract, making him a UFA in 2029 when he will be 35. By earning over $5 million a season for the rest of his contract might have to force the Leafs to give up more than they would hope, but if they can offload a pick, or even a roster player or two, it would't be a bad deal, seeing as how the Toronto should try to do everything possible to improve the roster and special teams units for next year and the future, as they have struggled with both at times in which Trocheck would smooth out that rough spot.