Auston Matthews got brutally honest about his future with the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs season is over and there is now just a summer that is going to be franchise-defining. There could be plenty of moves that signal what direction this team is going. Namely, whether or not Auston Matthews is going to stay.

During locker clean-out day, serving as one of the last moments these players have to speak with the media before next season, the Leafs captain was brutally honest about his situation and whether or not there's a future for him in Toronto.

Auston Matthews' future with the Maple Leafs is still uncertain

Matthews really just put it out there in plain English that there really isn't a certainty one way or the other and there still remains the possibility that he's already played his last game as a Maple Leaf.

"I can't really predict the future."



Auston Matthews speaks on his future in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/i3FHZtKfx9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 16, 2026

"I can't predict the future, obviously. There are steps that kind of take place. They have to hire new leadership and new management, and stuff like that. So, I don't really know. That's kind of -- like I said, I can't really predict the future."

Matthews was then asked if he, personally, wants to stay in Toronto and be a part of the Maple Leafs.

"Yeah, I think all of that stuff; there's always noise and there's always chatter. I think, personally, I don't really pay attention to all that. I just focus on myself, focus on this team, and try to be part of the solution."

Additionally, earlier in the exit day availability, Matthews mentioned how it's still an honour to wear the Maple Leafs jersey and be the captain of such a historic organization.

While it is non-committal, Matthews said what every media member and report and fan has already been thinking and hyptohesizing. It all just depends on who the Leafs bring in as general manager and what direction they want to go. They can determine that the best course of action is a full tear-down rebuild (again) and that would involve Matthews being traded. Or, since they already have one of the best centers on the planet, maybe try to just get better around him and improve the team in the glaring areas like on the blue line and the offensive talent surrounding their stars.

It just all depends on what direction this team is going to go and that will tell us whether or not Matthews will still be here in Toronto in a few months from now as we're gearing up for training camp.