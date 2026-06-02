Maple Leafs should target one of Gavin McKenna's former teammates

The offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs continues while many questions regarding the future of the team remain unanswered. While their top players have remained, for now, they should invest in younger players to take over for the older, seasoned ones.

One player that should be considered is Aiden Fink from the Nashville Predators, who can very much help shift the team dynamic and help bring youth back to the Leafs.

Fink was drafted in the seventh-round, 218th overall, by the Predators in the 2023 NHL Draft. Although he has yet to see NHL ice time in his career, Fink has done well overall through three years for Penn State University in the NCAA.

This season for the Nittany Lions, the 21-year-old recorded 38 points (10 goals, 28 assists) in 30 games, which was good for third-best on the team. The 2024-25 season was huge for Fink, as he led Penn State in points (53), goals (23) and assists (30). His first season in the NCAA wasn't too bad either, recording 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists).

Fink was able to get some time in with the Milwaukee Admirals, the AHL affiliate of the Predators. Though he suited up for six games, Fink was able to tally 10 points (three goals, seven assists). What stands out is that Fink has, quite frankly, been a point-per-game player so far in his career and has been able to maintain that solidly to this point.

He is a smooth skater with the ability to turn and change direction rather quickly, and has a nice-looking shot. Judging by how he moves, it's easy to tell Fink plays with a high amount of energy. He also has quick hands, making it easy to decide whether to pass the puck or just rip a shot in the back of the net.

The shimmy-shake from Aiden Fink 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/t6JuKCKbfB — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 31, 2026

Fink would be a better fit if Toronto selects Gavin McKenna

If the Leafs select Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick, having Fink on the squad would make them immediately gel together, as they shared the ice this past season for Penn State and dominated with their respective skillset.

Since Fink and McKenna are both familiar with each other on the ice, it would be a no-brainer for the Leafs to find instant chemistry that can help them in games, as well as help McKenna get settled in the NHL with ease, should he be selected.

Gavin McKenna with the SWEET NO-LOOK PASS to Aiden Fink for his 1st point with Penn State 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/hJBjsu5eZA — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 4, 2025

What could be the asking price from the Preds for Fink?

Although a late-round draft pick, Fink has shown how he can easily put up points consistently and contribute, which is both eye-opening and something the Predators themselves need, which unfortunately can make trading him more difficult.

However, a realistic package might include at least two solid prospects and a draft pick, due to how Nashville barely missed a playoff berth last season and will want to make up for what they would be losing in Fink.

The era of the current Leaf stars might be ending amid all the speculation so far this offseason. Whether that's the case or not, GM John Chayka would greatly and easily benefit from having someone like Fink, who has yet to see NHL ice.

Paired with McKenna, if picked, and sharing the ice with Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and others, would be a major change for the team and would put them in the bubble of teams that have also gone, or are going, down the path of loading up on young talent for success.