Leafs fans are going to love what Gavin McKenna just said

With less than a month remaining until the NHL Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs are in unexpected territory, holding the first overall pick for the first time since 2016.

While there has been debate surrounding who Toronto should select with the top pick, elite forward Gavin McKenna remains the projected number-one choice heading into draft night.

The Whitehorse, Yukon native joined TSN’s Memorial Cup broadcast on Wednesday and spoke about the possibility of becoming the newest member of the Maple Leafs organization.

“It’s the biggest hockey market in the world,” McKenna said. “So that’d be pretty cool. I’d be very honoured and I hear good things about Toronto. I’ve talked to some people and it sounds like an amazing place.”

WHL Player of the Year and 2025 WHL Champion, Gavin McKenna is in the house at #MemorialCup ! pic.twitter.com/e2Tr3oREP6 — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) May 28, 2026

McKenna also discussed the style of game he believes he can bring to the NHL.

“I think I can bring some excitement. I’m a pretty offensive player and pretty smart, someone who can make the players around me better,” McKenna said. “I’m confident in my abilities and I’m excited to hopefully make that jump starting next season.”

The 18-year-old endured a slower start to the season while adjusting to his first year in the NCAA. Despite that, McKenna still led Penn State University in scoring with 15 goals and 36 assists for 51 points in 35 games. His impressive freshman campaign ranked fifth in NCAA scoring, especially remarkable considering he was competing against older and more physically mature players.

“The style of hockey is pretty different,” McKenna explained. “There’s a lot more skill and more plays being made in junior. College guys are heavier, harder, faster, older. It’s pretty defensive and hard to create in that league.”

McKenna credited his standout performance for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship as a turning point in his season. The dynamic winger recorded 14 points in seven games and returned to college hockey with renewed confidence.

“I thought after the World Juniors I got my confidence back and adjusted to the league a little bit,” McKenna said. “I was playing with new linemates every weekend, so it was hard to get into a groove. After Christmas I was feeling confident.”

Before making the jump to the NCAA, McKenna spent three seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers. In his final WHL season, he exploded offensively with 41 goals and 129 points in just 56 games, production that drew comparisons to Connor McDavid at the same age.

The Maple Leafs now have a rare opportunity to add a potentially franchise-changing offensive talent without giving up any assets. McKenna’s elite vision, creativity, and hockey IQ could make him an ideal fit alongside Auston Matthews for years to come.

Beyond the talent, McKenna’s composure and maturity have also stood out throughout the draft process. At just 18 years old, he already carries himself like a seasoned professional, and his dedication to improving suggests he has all the tools to thrive under the pressure of playing in Toronto.