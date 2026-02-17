Maple Leafs should sign this soon-to-be free agent scoring winger

The Toronto Maple Leafs, with the ongoing need for whatever help they can get, should kick the tires on this soon-to-be UFA.

On Monday, news emerged that the San Jose Sharks had placed veteran forward Jeff Skinner on waivers for the purpose of contract termination. The move was mildly surprising considering that Skinner signed a one-year, $3 million contract this season.

As such, terminating his contract would mean leaving a fair chunk of those $3 million on the table. At the same time, it makes sense that Skinner would take this route. The Sharks will likely be looking to move him at the NHL trade deadline.

#sjsharks have placed F Jeff Skinner on unconditional waivers for purposes of mutual contract termination. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 16, 2026

However, the Sharks don’t seem likely to get anything for Skinner. So, at least they get some cap relief and, most importantly, a roster spot for incoming players.

With Skinner likely to be looking for a league-minimum deal from a contending team, the Maple Leafs could be an option. Of course, the Maple Leafs are not precisely a contending team. But then again, Skinner could do a lot worse.

Skinner would be a fourth-liner at best on a deep team like the Colorado Avalanche or Dallas Stars. A middle-of-the-road team like the St. Louis Blues might give him a middle-six role. But the Blues are going nowhere fast.

So, a middle-six role on a team like the Leafs could make sense moving forward, as Skinner looks to rekindle his career.

Maple Leafs will need bodies if they sell

With the Maple Leafs purportedly becoming sellers at the trade deadline, they’ll need bodies to fill out lineup spots. So, Skinner wouldn’t be a bad option. He could slide into a third-line role with Nic Roy, assuming Roy remains with the club beyond the deadline.

Additionally, Skinner could get a look on the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander. With Matthew Knies moving up and down the lineup, Skinner would be a worthwhile experiment.

The best part is that Skinner wouldn’t cost much to sign. He wouldn’t wreck the Leafs' cap situation. If he washes out, well, it wouldn’t be a major loss. But if he suddenly resurrects his career, he could be worth a two-year deal in the summer.

Expecting Skinner to become a top-six scorer at this point is wishful thinking. But since the Maple Leafs aren’t really going away this season, adding Skinner could be a low-risk, high-reward proposition.