Maple Leafs must be cautious if they're going to sign this free agent defenceman

The talk surrounding the Maple Leafs and impending UFA defenseman Darren Raddysh has spread like wildfire. It makes sense, after all. The Leafs need to figure something out to turn the ship around, maybe not this season, but certainly beyond.

That said, Raddysh could be a fine addition to the Leafs’ blue line. He’s a right-shot, booms the puck from the point, and comes with good size.

If the 29-year-old makes it to UFA status, he could fit in very well. But there’s something that the team should keep in mind before handing out a huge free-agent contract.

Raddysh could be a flash in the pan. The undrafted blueliner is in his third full NHL season. He’s put up back-to-back 30-point seasons. That’s not bad for a blueliner. But this year figures to be a breakout season for the Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman.

That said, is this season just great timing on his part? Or is this year a harbinger of what’s to come?

Everyone would love for this season to be the beginning of a great career. But Raddysh’s emergence this season is eerily reminiscent of Brandon Montour’s rise a few seasons ago.

Mountour had never really gotten past 30 points in his first eight NHL seasons. He then had a breakout season in 2022-23 with the Florida Panthers, scoring 16 goals and 73 points. He regressed to his career averages the following season, but won a Stanley Cup with the Panthers.

That was his contract year, and he cashed in. He signed a seven-year, $50 million contract with the Seattle Kraken. Since signing the contract, Montour has hovered around his career averages.

The Kraken are paying for a top-pairing defenseman, but have gotten more of a middle-pairing type of blueliner.

Montour’s case is cautionary tale for Maple Leafs

Montour’s case should be a cautionary tale for the Toronto Maple Leafs. That situation is not to say the Maple Leafs shouldn’t sign Raddysh at all. What it means is that Toronto must be cognizant of what Raddysh’s breakout means.

If there’s something the Leafs have seen that suggests Raddysh is for real, then the club could take a chance. However, the jury is still out on Raddysh being for real.

It’s not uncommon to see league-average players have a career season during the contract years. Once they cash in on that season, they regress to their career totals. That’s the risk with Raddysh, especially considering the relatively small sample size used to evaluate his potential.

If the Maple Leafs can land Raddysh at a reasonable cap hit, the deal would make sense. Otherwise, the Leafs might well steer clear of what could be a regrettable contract.