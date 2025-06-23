Maple Leafs should reunite Toronto-born brothers in free agency

According to Leafs GM Brad Treliving, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to change the team's DNA this off-season. Last week, I wrote about how the Leafs should sign unrestricted free agent (UFA) Patrick Kane to help change the DNA of the Leafs' top six. Now, let's look at how they can change the DNA in their bottom six.

The Toronto Maple Leafs started to change the team's DNA last season, especially with the signing of defenseman Chris Tanev. He has quickly become a fan favorite. Tanev is known for blocking shots more than producing offense, and that's okay. He registered three goals and 15 assists for 18 points in 75 games last season but also had 189 blocked shots. Tanev's DNA fits the mold of the new DNA the Leafs are looking to have throughout their lineup.

So, if having one Tanev is good, why not add another? Brandon Tanev, brother of Chris Tanev, is a UFA this summer. The 33-year-old winger is known for having a reputation as one of the NHLs hardest-working depth players. The type of work ethic that both Treliving and Leafs head coach Craig Berube are looking for. Brandon Tanev registered ten goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 79 games last season split between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets.

Like his brother, Tanev is known for how he forechecks, kills penalties, blocks shots, hits, and plays with relentless energy. He registered 105 blocked shots and 168 hits last season while averaging around 13 minutes a game. The Leafs need a player like Tanev who embraces his bottom-six role. He could end up being a low-risk, high-reward signing for Treliving this summer. Tanev is coming off a six-year deal with a $3.5 million annual cap hit. The Leafs should be able to sign him to a short-term (2-3 years) deal for around $3 million or less.

Adding a player like Tanev to your bottom six and possibly having him play with Scott Laughton, who the Leafs added at the trade deadline last season, makes the Leafs a team that is harder to play against. However, more moves will be needed to improve the bottom six overall. Whether that's through trade or free agency, Treliving is going to have a busy summer. There's a chance that the Leafs could look vastly different than they did at the beginning of last season.