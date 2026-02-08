Maple Leafs should look into acquiring Patrik Laine from Canadiens

Ten years ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs were in the midst of the Great Tank. The Shanaplan was just underway, and, well, the goal was to land the first-overall pick. Everything went according to plan, with the Leafs getting the top pick. It had been the first time since 1985 that Toronto had the number-one selection.

Leading up to the draft, there was some talk about the Maple Leafs picking a Finnish prospect over the consensus number-one pick, Auston Matthews. There was some back-and-forth in the media about Patrik Laine being a better goal-scorer and overall player than Matthews.

The Leafs resisted the temptation and went down the safe route, selecting Matthews. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets took Laine at number two. For a couple of seasons, there was discussion that Laine had a higher upside than Matthews.

A decade later, and that debate has long since been settled. Matthews became a superstar, while Laine has had a tough time staying productive. He’s in the final year of his current contract and potentially looking at a trade deadline deal. That situation behooves the question: Should the Maple Leafs look into joining the first two picks of the 2016 NHL Draft?

Yes, Laine comes with a substantial cap hit. But the Leafs could get some relief with Chris Tanev and Dakota Joshua hitting LTIR. Plus, the Canadiens won’t mind sending Laine to another club for a bag of pucks, a bunch of sticks, and some goalie pads.

The potential upside of bringing Laine aboard is that he could add some decent bottom-six scoring. Plus, Laine does have a great shot and could be an asset on the power play. That is, of course, if he can stay healthy.

Laine had surgery earlier this season and was initially ruled out for four to five months. By the end of the Olympics, Laine would have been out for five months. So, that timeline adds up to the trade deadline.

At rock bottom prices, Laine could be a worthwhile gamble. He’s still young enough to where he could play a meaningful depth role. Nevertheless, the downside might not make the deal worth it.

Laine’s injury history could scare teams away

The biggest risk with Laine is his injury history. He’s been through multiple injury situations in the past four or five seasons. He’s been through numerous issues, the most recent being an abdominal muscle that required surgery to repair.

There’s also the fact that Laine is a one-dimensional player. He’s a good skater and has plenty of speed and a killer shot, but doesn’t play defense. That would make him a liability in a third-line role.

The Maple Leafs don’t need another one-dimensional player in the lineup. If anything, the Leafs could use more two-way forwards to complement the club’s overall play.

However, you would have to think that, for the right price, Laine would be worth a shot for the Leafs. The team needs scoring, and Laine is in limbo. The Maple Leafs could find themselves a useful player at a virtually insignificant price tag.

There’s also one other thing. Laine will be a UFA in the summer. That situation could mean a short-term show-me deal for the Finnish forward. If things work out, a long-term extension might ensue. Otherwise, the two sides can shake hands and be on their merry way.