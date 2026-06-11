Maple Leafs should forget about Dylan Larkin and focus on Connor McDavid

The discussion surrounding the potential trade of current Detroit Red Wings player Dylan Larkin has captured much of the offseason narrative.

For the Toronto Maple Leafs, the prospect of adding Larkin is something that shouldn’t go unnoticed. Bringing in a legit top-six center to play with Auston Matthews and John Tavares is certainly worth looking into.

But given the mess happening in Edmonton, the Maple Leafs should forget about Dylan Larkin and instead turn their attention to Connor McDavid.

McDavid and the Oilers are living on borrowed time at the moment. The superstar’s two-year contract extension kicks in this upcoming season. And given how things are going within the organization, there is plenty of doubt surrounding the Oilers captain’s future in Edmonton.

If the Oilers cannot get their act together, chatter of a McDavid trade could ramp up much sooner than Edmonton would like.

And that’s where the Maple Leafs need to be ready to act. Passing on Larkin now would be a calculated move. It would be a matter of saving dry powder for what could be one of the biggest trades in NHL history.

Would Maple Leafs be serious players for McDavid?

On the surface, the answer to that question would be no. The Leafs wouldn’t really emerge as top contenders for any major star at this point.

But that’s now, as we speak. Things could change, and the Maple Leafs could return to at least playoff contender status. At that point, adding a superstar like Connor McDavid could push the Leafs into Stanley Cup contender status.

Yes, there would have to be many other factors at play. But you would have to think that adding McDavid could elevate the Maple Leafs’ standing in the NHL.

The other major issue to consider is that Toronto really wouldn’t have the assets to pull off such a trade. Other teams might be able to easily outbid Toronto. But fans shouldn’t discount the fact that McDavid might actually want to go to Toronto.

And that’s something that the Oilers would have to come to grips with.

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs and GM John Chayka might want to sit out the Larkin bidding war. Unless the Red Wings star lands on their lap, the Leafs would be better off saving their ammo for what could be a blockbuster deal happening as soon as this upcoming season.