Maple Leafs send message with Hildeby signing

The Toronto Maple Leafs added goaltending insurance on Tuesday by inking RFA netminder Dennis Hildeby to a three-year contract, The Athletic reported.

The contract is structured somewhat uniquely as it’s a two-way contract for the first two seasons, then converts to a one-way NHL contract in year three.

Is GM Brad Treliving sending a message with this deal?

There’s plenty to unpack here, folks.

Firstly, the 24-year-old was the only remaining RFA on the Maple Leafs’ docket. It’s great to get the contract out of the way, as the Leafs don’t have a third-string goalie this season. But they do now.

Hildeby is unlikely to make the team out of camp unless one of Anthony Stolarz or Joseph Woll starts the season on the shelf. You may recall that last season, Woll started the year on IR. So, Hildeby backed up Stolarz out of camp.

Speaking of Stolarz, that brings us to the second point. Stolarz will be a UFA after this season. The Leafs, of course, should try to re-sign him at some point. But then again, there’s a chance that the club feels Woll is the guy. If that’s the case, it could be a Woll-Hildeby tandem next season and beyond.

Lastly, Hildeby’s contract is a two-way deal for the first two seasons. That situation means he can be sent up and down between the NHL and AHL without having to clear waivers. That’s enormous flexibility as the Maple Leafs may need Hildeby to fill in here and there throughout the season.

However, Hildeby is going to be the starter for the Marlies. He’ll only be on the NHL roster if one of Stolarz or Woll gets hurt. That flexibility will be gold for the Leafs as this season may force NHL clubs to use more than two goalies regularly.

Maple Leafs may envision Hildeby as part of future tandem

The Toronto Maple Leafs could still see Dennis Hildeby as a part of their future goalie tandem. | Claus Andersen/GettyImages

Hildeby’s contract also signals something else for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The club may see a future for him with the club in the years to come. As I mentioned earlier, Stolarz is a free agent next summer. While I would bet the club re-signs him, there’s no guarantee that will be the case.

Then, Woll is signed for three more seasons. Hildeby is signed for three more seasons. Does that mean Maple Leafs management feels that the goaltending tandem could be Woll-Hildeby beyond this season?

It’s a tantalizing possibility. It seems like it will all come down to the season Stolarz has this year. If he proves he’s solid, the Leafs will pay to keep him. If he falters, Woll will be the undisputed guy with Hildeby riding along.

Of course, there’s always the possibility of things going south. Stolarz could turn into a pumpkin. Woll may prove too injury-prone to hold down a full-time NHL job. And Hildeby, he may not turn into the goalie of the future he was once considered.

While that may be a nightmare scenario, the Maple Leafs are banking that at least one of the three goalies will work out. So, it remains to be seen if Hildeby can turn a corner this upcoming season. But at $841K AAV for the next three seasons, Toronto can afford to bet the Hildeby will be the someone they can rely on for seasons to come.