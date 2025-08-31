3 former Leafs that could come back this season

Like it or not, much of the focus of the Toronto Maple Leafs' season will revolve around Mitch Marner, aka the one who got away. For all of that angst, the Maple Leafs should consider some other old flames, because there are reunions that could feel so good.

Risk and reward in a Kadri reunion

It's great that Nazem Kadri appears willing to waive his no-movement clause for a possible trade back to the Maple Leafs. His $7M cap hit lasts for the next four seasons, and Toronto lacks premium assets, so file this possibility under "easier said than done."

Brad Treliving's been a GM since 2014, so let's assume that he could trade for a player he once signed.

Despite already being 34 years old, Kadri is playing some of the best hockey of his career.

Kadri set a new career-high with 35 goals last season and topped the Flames in scoring the past two seasons with 67 and 75 points. He's not quite Selke material, but his teams tend to own the middle of the ice when he's on duty.

It's understandable to worry about his temper, but I'd argue he's brilliant at channeling it in the right direction; Kadri generated the NHL's fourth-best penalty differential through the past three seasons (+56, ahead of Auston Matthews' Leafs-leading +38).

Of course, being a major force in the Avalanche's last Stanley Cup win tops his resume. The Avalanche have been on a years-long journey to replace Kadri, who scored 34 points in 33 playoff games.

Heck, Craig Berube can attest to Kadri's playoff brilliance, particularly his hat trick in defiance of an ugly Blues crowd.

Another Ryan O'Reilly trade?

Superficially, Ryan O'Reilly and John Tavares have quite a bit in common.

They're both 34, experienced centers, and able to thrive despite questionable foot speed. O'Reilly ($4.5M) and Tavares ($4.38M) also carry nearly identical cap hits. There are plenty of differences between them, but are great "bang for the buck" players, at least on paper.

ROR's two-way savvy is a coach's dream, something Berube experienced as they won a Stanley Cup in St. Louis.

He's far removed from that 2018-19 season where he won the Conn Smythe and Selke to go with that Cup, but a lesser version of O'Reilly still brings plenty to the table. Granted, he could easily get bottled up with the rest of the Leafs during the playoffs, but you rarely solve all of your problems with one trade.

Overall, a second ROR tour makes a ton of sense.

More muscle with Marchment?

Now for a change of pace: Mason Marchment, a 30-year-old winger whose power forward tendencies should appeal to Berube ... at least if he doesn't take too many penalties.

Even if you throw out that staggering 2021-22 Panthers season when Marchment wasn't far from a point per game (47 points in 54 contests), his underlying numbers and production both seem promising.

There's room to talk yourself into some upside, too. Despite averaging about 15 minutes per night, Marchment is a two-time 22-goal scorer, doing most of that damage at even-strength. With a better opportunity, Marchment could provide size, snarl, and scoring.

Of course, Marchment was just traded to the Seattle Kraken. If they love him, then this reunion would be unlikely.

Seattle gave up very little to trade for Marchment, though, and his expiring contract could make him a sought-after trade deadline rental. This time, maybe he'd even play more than four games for the Leafs.

Bonus possible reunion: Ilya Samsonov.