Maple Leafs reunion with skilled winger seems unlikely after recent reports

If the Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans were hoping for a summer reunion with ex-winger and unrestricted free agent Bobby McMann, those wishes appear to have hit a roadblock.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, McMann is drawing strong interest from his new team, the Seattle Kraken, who are reportedly considering offering the former Maple Leaf a long-term contract. This development makes a return to Toronto increasingly unlikely, perhaps forcing the Leafs to look elsewhere to strengthen their roster.

McMann Thriving in Seattle Reinforces Kraken's Long-Term Interest

McMann went undrafted but developed into an effective two-way NHL player in Toronto. He and the Maple Leafs could not agree on a contract extension before the NHL trade deadline. Rather than risk losing him for nothing, general manager Brad Treliving traded the left-winger to the Kraken for two draft picks (2nd round 2027, 4th round 2026).

The left-winger registered 19 goals, 13 assists, and 32 points over 60 games in Toronto. Since arriving in Seattle, McMann has recorded 7 goals and 4 assists in 11 games, prompting Kraken GM Jason Botterill to approach the ex-Leaf about extending the relationship.

During the second intermission Saturday Headlines segment of Sportsnet's HNIC telecast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported the Kraken are interested in keeping McMann in Seattle. "I don't think it's very far down the road yet, but we're under the impression the Kraken have indicated to McMann that they would like to try and keep him."

"The Kraken have indicated to McMann, that they would like to try and keep him." Elliotte Friedman

Friedman noted that the Leafs and McMann never really got close in their contract talks and that there was a significant gap in their negotiations before the winger was traded to Seattle at the trade deadline. The insider recognized that McMann's been an excellent fit in Seattle and that the Kraken, at the very least, have said, "Can we talk here and figure out where things might go?"

While discussions between the Kraken and McMann appear to be in the early, exploratory phase, it's clear the winger's move has been mutually beneficial. McMann has been a strong fit with Seattle, continuing to be a versatile forward and making effective contributions. His successful start only makes the prospect of a Maple Leafs reunion more unlikely.