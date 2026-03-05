Bobby McMann opens up about possibly re-signing with Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann has expressed his interest in returning to the Maple Leafs, even if that could be on the open market. McMann is a pending unrestricted free agent and is one of the biggest fish on the trade block.

Bobby McMann thoughts on returning to Toronto

"It's always a possibility to re-sign in Toronto," McMann told Nick Barden of The Hockey News. McMann added, "Whether that's now or even after the season, you never know. But yeah, it's definitely a possibility in the near future. It's something that I know we've expressed, and I've talked to my agents about. I do like it here, and it's a place that I've grown to learn to play pro and really like it here." "Definitely a possibility, but we'll see."

McMann said this before their matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, which could end up becoming his final game at Scotiabank Arena for at least the remainder of this season. The Maple Leafs, ahead of their contest with the New Jersey Devils, scratched Bobby McMann, Scott Laughton, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson for trade purposes. The Maple Leafs are hoping to retool this roster and have a quick turnaround back in the postseason next season. The Leafs currently hold the longest active playoff streak with nine consecutive seasons.

F Scott Laughton, F Bobby McMann and D Oliver Ekman-Larsson will not dress for tonight’s game in New Jersey for roster management purposes. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 4, 2026

Bobby McMann's career season in 2025-26

The Maple Leaf winger is having a career season, posting 32 goals, which includes 19 goals in 60 contests. McMann had a career high of 20 goals with the Maple Leafs just one season ago. The Leafs, because of this, have reportedly asked for a first-round pick in return. It is unclear whether any team will be willing to pay that price; however, the Maple Leafs will push as hard as possible, as they don't have a pick in the first round until 2028.

The next three days will be an interesting time for Leafs Nation, as there doesn't seem to be any real direction with this team moving forward, especially with the players in the lineup now. If the Maple Leafs can acquire a first-round pick for McMann, then later re-sign him in the open market, it will be seen as a very successful trade deadline and offseason, as he has played a crucial role within the Leafs' lineup this season.