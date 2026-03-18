Maple Leafs prospect could become unexpected mid-round gem

One of the biggest issues plaguing the Toronto Maple Leafs is its very shallow prospect pool. While it isn’t as bad as some other clubs, the Leafs don’t really have many young players to get excited about.

Beyond Easton Cowan, the pipeline gets a bit dry, according to The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler. But there’s one prospect who could become a long-term fixture for the Maple Leafs: Tyler Hopkins.

Toronto picked up Hopkins in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft. He’s a center, currently playing with Guelph in the OHL.

Now, let’s be clear about something. Hopkins doesn’t project to be a top-line center. But he’s the type of player who could become a solid NHL center. And that’s something the Leafs need, especially if they’re going to embark on a retool-rebuild.

Wheeler describes Hopkins as a “well-rounded center.” That’s good to hear, as it’s not common to have 19-year-olds play a solid all-around game. His work ethic and competitiveness make him a great coach and scout favorite.

But it’s his skill set that’s drawn praise.

“He wins battles through inside body positioning, plays the right way, is extremely responsible in all areas of the ice, can skate pucks out and make smart plays, and knows where and how to support the play defensively.”

That sounds just like what the Maple Leafs need in their prospects moving forward.

Maple Leafs shouldn’t expect one thing from Hopkins

As much as Hopkins figures to be a solid center, there’s one thing that the Toronto Maple Leafs shouldn’t expect from him: A ton of scoring.

Wheeler pointed out that he will never be much of an offensive threat. But then again, his work ethic is what sets him apart.

“He’s never going to be much of an offensive threat, in all likelihood, but he’s a good player who has a chance because of his pro style and competitive commitment.”

In Wheeler’s estimation, Hopkins could be a good fourth-line center. That’s not bad, especially when depth is crucial in the NHL. The Leafs could certainly use solid bottom-six players to support the higher-end talent.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much high-end talent coming down the pipeline. But considering that Auston Matthews and William Nylander could be with the club for some time, rounding out the bottom six with solid, serviceable talent will be something worth its weight in gold.

The only question will be whether the organization can help young players like Hopkins develop into the NHLers that scouts believe they could be.