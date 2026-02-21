This Maple Leafs prospect is getting hard to ignore in the OHL

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Hlacar has received a one-game suspension from the Ontario Hockey League. Hlacar returned to the Kitchener Rangers lineup from his four-game suspension. This is the third time this season that Hlacar has been suspended, and it may be beginning to signal a problem.

In the first period of a game against the Ottawa 67's, the Maple Leafs draft pick received a two-minute minor for grazing Teddy Spitznagel in the face with his elbow. Although he only got penalized for two minutes, the OHL determined the intent was to injure the player. The OHL's statement included "Hlacar has been suspended for one game as a result of actions (Exceeding Check to the Head Threshold)."

#OHL Disciplinary Action:



Kitchener’s Matthew Hlacar has been suspended for one game as a result of actions (Exceeding Check to the Head Threshold) on Feb. 14th at Ottawa. — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) February 16, 2026

Matthe Hlacar's suspensions this season

Hlacar has been suspended on two different occasions this season. Earlier in February, Hlacar was suspended for four games after boarding London Knights defenceman Caleb Mitchell. Hlacar was suspended for six games in October for a late hit on Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defenceman Jakub Winklehofer. While it is safe to say that Hlacar enjoys playing a hard, physical type of game, he is not playing the correct way. He is set to miss his 11th game of the season, which is far too many for a player attempting to progress and develop. In 38 games with the Rangers, he has produced eight points, which include five goals. Hlacar was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Maple Leafs.

If Hlacar is not able to change the way he plays, it will be a difficult road ahead for the Maple Leafs prospect. Even if Hlcar can progress well in the future, the Leafs may not have the trust in their prospect to play the right way, and he may hinder the team's chances rather than make them better.