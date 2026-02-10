Maple Leafs only have themselves to blame for making Domi untradeable

The Toronto Maple Leafs painted themselves into a corner when they extended Max Domi. The rationale behind Domi’s four-year extension made sense at the time. He was coming off a 47-point season in 80 games during the 2023-24 season.

The 30-year-old seemed like a bit of a gamble, but had apparently paid off. That’s why committing $3.75 million over the following four seasons was a worthwhile exercise.

It’s that contract, unfortunately, that makes him practically untradeable at this point. The way the Leafs worked out the deal at the time makes him a very hard sell at this year’s NHL trade deadline.

Last year, Domi faced lofty expectations. Nevertheless, he had a bit of a rough season. He didn’t quite live up to expectations as he dipped to 33 points in 74 games last season. The eye test showed that Domi just couldn’t really fit anywhere in the Leafs’ lineup. Despite moving him around, from the top to the fourth line, there just wasn’t any real place for him.

That situation has fueled speculation about a potential trade. Domi has been part of trade chatter from the start of training camp. The logic is that the Leafs need to clear up cap space to make additions. And since the former 12th overall pick from the 2013 NHL Draft just hasn’t worked out as expected, it makes sense he’d go.

While the Winnipeg native may draw some interest from various clubs, his contract will surely get in the way. Domi has a 13-team no-trade list. That list likely includes rebuilding teams or clubs that could see interest in him. Then, the remaining clubs not on his list are not guaranteed to have interest in Domi. And even if those teams showed any sort of interest, what would they be willing to pay?

Maple Leafs should just hold on to Domi

The other recourse is to just hold on to Domi. By all definitions, it’s actually cheaper to keep him. There are two main reasons for that assertion.

One, the salary cap increase will make Domi’s hit less of an anchor. The rising going rate for run-of-the-mill forwards will be at least $3 to $4 million next season and beyond. As such, Domi’s cap hit could be approaching an average salary for a forward, amounting to his production.

Two, at this point, the Maple Leafs might have to pay another team to take Domi off their hands. That’s a realistic situation for teams dealing with players and assets they don’t want. It’s the path the Edmonton Oilers will likely have to take to unload Andrew Mangiapane, for instance.

Plus, Domi hasn’t been that bad while playing with Auston Matthews. Matthews is the sort of player who makes everyone better around him. That’s why it shouldn’t be a surprise that Domi and Bobby McMann are having good seasons.

Domi should ultimately remain with the Maple Leafs, at least until his contract runs out. They have a motivated individual who’s looking to make his mark on the world. There’s no real reason why the Maple Leafs should dump him for nothing. The Leafs must consider moving him only if the deal makes sense for the team in the long run.