Why Max Domi is thriving in his new role with the Maple Leafs

Max Domi has found a home in the Maple Leafs lineup, building chemistry alongside Auston Matthews on the first line. The connection paid off during Saturday night’s contest, as the two were responsible for the game-winning goal in overtime. Matthews slid the puck over to Domi, who made no mistake, beating Connor Hellebuyck. This recent trend in Domi’s game has played a meaningful role in both Matthews’ production and the Maple Leafs’ overall success.

Unexpected success on the Leafs topline

This switch has worked out better than anyone has expected. Domi has played a crucial role in the Leafs' lineup. He acts as a spark plug and plays with an edge that many desire. His offensive productivity has also taken a turn for the better. He has been working well with Matthews, as he has been playing much better hockey as of late. Craig Berube has full confidence in the duo to go out in every situation. They play big minutes when the Leafs are trying to make something happen, and while the Leafs are looking to defend the lead. Domi has also been awarded overtime minutes, which he has made the most of.

A turning point in Max Domi's season

Around a month ago, the Maple Leafs weren't sure of the direction they wanted to go in with Max Domi. Domi bounced in and out of the lineup at times this season and just simply did not look like an effective NHL player. Domi had been buried on the Leafs' fourth line and was used as a placeholder. He was invisible when he was on the ice and was not living up to being a $3.75 million player. Domi was given the chance on the first line when the Maple Leafs began dealing with injury troubles, and when Berube felt like he needed to change something in the Leafs lineup.

Max Domi's promotion to the first line has driven the Maple Leafs success as of late. Since the change, dating back to December 23rd, the Leafs have had a record of 9-1-3. The Leafs are beginning to look like a top team in the NHL, the one that won the Atlantic Division just one season ago. The Maple Leafs have been playing a much better team game, but their success can be attributed to Max Domi and his most recent play, riding shotgun.