Leafs could consider blockbuster trade with Sharks before deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs have tough decisions to make ahead of the March 6th trade deadline. There has been major noise regarding Morgan Rielly and his future with the Maple Leafs. Brad Treliving has begun to face pressure to consider moves that at one point were unthinkable. It is reported that the Sharks have shown interest in the Maple Leafs star defenceman.

Michael Amadio of Sportsnet has recently reported the Sharks' interest. Amadio believes that the Sharks can be a suitable team to acquire his rights, as they have the cap space and are part of the rebuild, where they need proven NHL players to lead the way. Rielly has spent his entire 13-year career with the Maple Leafs, but the past two seasons have led many to believe it is time for a change. Sharks general manager Mike Grier will have to work closely with Treliving to make this deal worthwhile on both ends. If Treliving expresses a willingness to move on from their star defenceman, it could open the door to many other teams.

If the Leafs are moving on from Morgan Rielly this summer, the Sharks feel like one of the most ideal trade partners. Only two D signed for next season. Keep in mind that with the cap skyrocketing, the floor is going up, too. Teams will have to get there. pic.twitter.com/j2bPFQgmSS — Michael Amato (@amato_mike) February 3, 2026

Where the Maple Leafs and Rielly sit

Toronto began to show some life before the Olympic break. They won their last three games on the road and have looked like the team we have been waiting for all season. While the Leafs have tightened the gap to six points, it may not be enough for Brad Treliving to switch their plans to become sellers. What stood out with these wins was Morgan Rielly's injury. The Leafs veteran defenceman suffered an upper-body injury that seemed to be lingering, according to Craig Berube. Rielly's injury does not have a set timeline, but there is a strong chance he will be back after the break.

Rielly is the longest tenured Maple Leaf, and it would not be easy to move on from him. He is a vital person in the locker room and provides leadership that fits within their culture. Rielly is signed through 2030 with a $7.5 million cap hit and carries a full no-movement clause until 2028. Any trade would require his thoughts, and there is no sign that he would be willing to waive. Morgan Rielly’s future in blue and white may be coming to an end. As the deadline approaches, it will be interesting to see what the future holds.