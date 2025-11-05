Maple Leafs make surprising roster move prior to game against Utah Mammoth 

Ahead of their game against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs received some good news earlier as last year’s key trade deadline acquisition Scott Laughton was activated from the injured reserve in preparation for his first game of action with the Leafs this season. However, Toronto made a more surprising, yet understandable corresponding move later on by assigning promising young rookie Easton Cowan back down to the Marlies in the AHL.

Maple Leafs send down top rookie Easton Cowan to AHL

Laughton had been missing in action for the Maple Leafs since the start of the 2025-26 NHL season after suffering a lower-body injury during preseason action. After having a somewhat disappointing showing with Toronto last season after coming over from the Philadelphia Flyers at the trade deadline, the 31-year-old veteran was looking forward to show what he can provide the team with a fresh start this year. Ironically, Laughton will be taking the place of Cowan, with whom he had some strong chemistry on a line along with Steven Lorentz during training camp.

For Cowan, he had made his much-awaited debut for the Leafs this season, but to rather some mixed results. The young 20-year-old appeared in 10 games for Toronto, tallying four points including his first ever NHL goal against the Flyers last Saturday. However, mixed into his flashes of brilliance included some aspects of his game that still required some seasoning, including his defensive play without the puck.

Nevertheless, despite some deficiencies, many expected that if anyone were to be moved from the roster to make room for Laughton, Sammy Blais would be the one to get the nod. But perhaps making the most of his opportunity by registering one goal and one assist in three games while playing responsibly on the ice despite playing fourth-line minutes was good enough in the books for Leafs head coach Craig Berube to earn him a longer leash as a result.

As for Cowan, by giving him time now with the Marlies, he will get the prime opportunity to perfect his game while getting top line minutes in the process, something that Leafs head coach Craig Berube had been reluctant to do to date despite his growing offensive potential. That way, the next time Cowan gets the call back up to the Maple Leafs, he would be more than ready to be a more consistent, all-around contributor.