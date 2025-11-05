Returning Maple Leafs forward can bring much-needed energy

The Toronto Maple Leafs should be welcoming in a returning player with open arms as Scott Laughton is set to make his season debut against the Utah Mammoth Wednesday night.

If the lines stay the same as they were during Tuesday's practice for the Leafs, then it certainly seems like the 31-year-old Laughton will be able to get on the ice for the first time this season after suffering an injury after blocking a shot in the preseason. It's been some long weeks but he's finally here 13 games into the season.

Leafs lines in practice:



Knies - Matthews - Nylander

Robertson - Tavares - McMann

Joshua - Roy - Maccelli

Lorentz - Laughton - Domi

Cowan, Jarnkrok, Blais



Mermis - Rielly

Benoit - McCabe

Ekman-Larsson - Myers

Carlo is absent



Woll & Primeau pic.twitter.com/uW5C1gNNIE — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) November 4, 2025

Laughton appears to be returning as the Leafs' fourth-line center with regular linemate Steven Lorentz and Max Domi. Domi has not played up to par whatsoever this season, as he's been demoted from being Auston Matthews's winger all the way down to just being someone who can maybe bring some amount of offense to the bottom six.

The pairing of Laughton and Domi is an interesting one. Yeah, it now completes a fourth line entirely made up of local hometown players who get to don the Blue and White all season long, but Laughton has extensive experience playing with skilled players from his days as a Philadelphia Flyer, too. Even during his final days there, he was regularly on a line with Travis Konecny or Owen Tippett, two players who certainly bring a similar energy that Domi can when he's playing his best.

Will Laughton will this team to a win? Most likely not. But he's certainly a much better candidate than the Leafs have had on those bottom lines and returning against a top-heavy Utah Mammoth team should be a good test for him. Either that line takes on some of the talents like Logan Cooley and the like, or they get to potentially feast on Kailer Yamamoto or Michael Carcone in their bottom six.

No matter what, Laughton is going to be a welcome addition to the roster and we'll see how he does.