Losers of eight straight, many expected the Toronto Maple Leafs to tinker with their lineup ahead of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night hoping to find the right winning formula. However, the lineup change implemented by the Maple Leafs came as a surprising one as veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson will be a healthy scratch for tonight’s matchup.

Ekman-Larsson was one of the Leafs’ few bright spots from last year when the 35-year-old defender had a renaissance season. In 78 games of action with Toronto, he recorded eight goals and 31 assists for 39 points while averaging over 20 minutes a game. In addition, Ekman-Larsson was also a key part of the Maple Leafs’ special teams, commanding the point on the second power play unit, as well as playing invaluable minutes on the penalty kill. His overall standout performance was acknowledged when Team Sweden selected him to be a part of their Olympic roster earlier this year.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scratched against Blue Jackets

However, the 2026-27 NHL season has been a completely different story for Ekman-Larsson. The Maple Leafs may still be struggling to string together wins just like last year, but this time, the 35-year-old veteran defenseman has struggled mightily along with the entire team as well. Ekman-Larsson has registered zero goals and just one assist, along with just 14 blocked shots and six takeaways in 24 games played with Toronto to date. At that rate, he is on pace for the worst offensive season of his career by a wide margin. Not only that, as a seasoned veteran of 17 years in the NHL that Toronto was looking to count upon, Ekman-Larsson has failed to step things up in terms of his production even when the Leafs blue line was hit with injuries and inconsistencies.

On the other hand, not all is bad as if we look at some of his advanced metrics at 5-on-5, he has produced a 51% CF%, 55% scoring chances rate and a 52% expected goals rate. So Ekman-Larsson is still tilting the ice in the Maple Leafs’ favour whenever he plays, but the results just hasn’t been materializing.

So perhaps a day off from action gives Ekman-Larsson an opportunity to reset and rediscover his dominant offensive form that we have witnessed over the years. Because the Maple Leafs will need that version of the veteran star defenseman if they were to have any chances to turning things around soon enough.