After the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous start to the season that is now most recently resulting in an ongoing eight-game losing streak thanks to the brutal collapse to the Los Angeles Kings, there are a whole lot of fingers being pointed to assign some blame. A lot of those fingers' target is head coach Jim Hiller.

Whether or not his job is safe has been the major question during this horrible skid from the Leafs, and now we're getting some actual answers as to what it would take for the team to fire him just a few months into his role.

Maple Leafs could fire Jim Hiller very soon

The Athletic's James Mirtle appeared on Friday morning's episode of The JD Bunkis Podcast and dived deep into Hiller and what his future holds. It's a big question and it certainly feels like the writing is on the wall.

"Yes, for sure," Mirtle said when asked if Hiller is losing job security as Leafs head coach. "Any coach in this league that loses eight in a row, or 10 of 11, that pressure is going to happen. The unusual thing is that they're so early into the season and in the contract that Jim Hiller has, but I think with the lack of other levers that management has to pull right now, in terms of their lack of flexibility and difficulty to make a trade right now, I think this is going to get talked about more and more as this spiral continues."

It's an incredibly interesting scenario that the Leafs find themselves in. If any other team who had hopes to make the playoffs, started the season 8-13-3, then the general manager would probably first try to make a trade to turn it around. Maybe add some younger and hungrier players to kickstart the entire roster. But, due to the Leafs' tagging issues that prevents them from adding anyone who is under contract for next season, they have limited options.

General manager John Chayka may just skip the trade option -- even if they are trying to pull something off -- and just fire the coach to hopefully rattle the team enough and give them a jolt. It is extremely unique, especially since Hiller was just hired and now might be on his way out the door.

What would it take to not fire Hiller? A whole lot.

"They're going to have to go on some sort of run here to save Jim Hiller's job, even in the short-term, it feels like. This is very much on the table. I don't know if it was on the table a week or two ago," Mirtle said.

It has changed quickly. Even after the Leafs' 0-6-0 homestand they suffered last week, excuses could be made that they faced six Stanley Cup contenders back-to-back at home while the team was heavily injured. Now that they have some players back and still dropped games to the lowly Chicago Blackhawks and Los Angeles Kings, the reality of them needing a big shake-up is setting in.

The Leafs next host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night, then visit the New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, and Pittsburgh Penguins all before hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 30. That's the remaining games of November and four of those five teams are out of the playoffs. The Blue Jackets and Penguins are literally the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference right now.

If Toronto can't get some points on the board next week, then we might truly see Hiller get fired less than 30 games into his job.