Maple Leafs make final call on Auston Matthews trade rumors

With the Maple Leafs firing GM Brad Treliving, many have wondered about the organization's direction. Was the new front office going to try to win with the core already assembled, or were they going to tear down and rebuild? Specifically, the chatter centered on what Auston Matthews' future would be. With all of the Leafs' shortcomings during the Matthews era, it was a question of if they wanted to continue with a player who is was the face of it?

Keith Pelley, President of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, quickly put an end to any Matthews trade rumors. On Tuesday he came out and said that he does not foresee a rebuild and that they already have the founditional pieces on the roster. This indicates that whoever the Leafs hire as GM, there will not be any major changes to the roster. The plan will be to build around this current core, and try to win next season. But is this the right move for the organization?

Keith Pelley says he doesn't foresee a rebuild for the #leafs because they already have "foundational pieces in place." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 31, 2026

The Leafs are heading for a re-tool regardless of who they hire

There are many different opinions about who is currently considered a part of the Leafs' core. But generally, most people agree that it is a combination of Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares. Matthew Knies is also considered to be a part of it, despite only being a key contributor for the past couple of seasons. Other players who have been rumored to be included are guys like Morgan Rielly, Matias Maccelli, and Max Domi, but all three have been rumored to be moved for years.

While the group of Matthews, Nylander, and Tavares has not had much playoff success, they are some of the most talented players in hockey. All three rank in the top four of Leafs point production and have been constant 75+ point players. This is the type of production that is next to impossible to replace. Even if the Leafs decided to rebuild, they would be looking for players like this. Might as well just keep them, instead of hoping you can find the next one.

The main problem this Leaf core has had is the supporting cast. This team has been missing the 16-game players who are crucial for playoff hockey. The bottom six and third pairing skaters who provide physicality and depth throughout a deep playoff run. Think back to the teams that beat the Leafs in the playoffs the past few seasons. They were more physical and bullied them throughout the series.

It may be more of an old-school mindset, but the goal of this re-tool should be to make the Leafs a physical team. With the offense being handled by the player listed before, they do not need to worry about scoring. They need guys who can give the team an edge and prevent teams from bullying them. This will help the Leafs become a true threat in the playoffs and make a deep playoff run.

While some fans may believe a rebuild is necessary, it's an overreaction. The Leafs are a lot closer than people think and just need a few complementary pieces to get the team back on track.