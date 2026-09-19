Auston Matthews wants to stay in Toronto because of John Chayka

No one has meant more to the Maple Leafs over the past decade than Auston Matthews. Since the Leafs drafted him first overall back in 2016, he has been the face of the franchise. In 689 career games, he has logged 428 goals and 352 assists for 780 points. He is the main reason why the Leafs have made the playoffs in nine of the last ten seasons. He has exceeded every expectation fans had for him.

While it seemed like a slam dunk that he would wear a Leafs jersey for life, his future is a bit uncertain. Matthews may have seen a lot of regular-season success; he’s only won two series in his career. This past season was also the first time during the Matthews era the Leafs failed to make the playoffs. On top of that, Matthews is an American-born player, and several star Americans have left Canada for Southern US teams.

This perfect storm has fans nervous that Matthews will leave once his contract expires at the end of the 2027-28 season. However, Matthews has seemingly put these fears to rest this week. But what did he say, and why should it ease fans' concerns?

Auston Matthews remains committed to Toronto

During an interview this week, Matthew stated his desire to stay with the Maple Leafs. While he admitted he considered leaving at the start of the offseason, he liked what new general manager John Chayka did this offseason. He liked the moves and feels that the organization is moving in the right direction. That it is a team he can win with, and he does not need to go somewhere else in order to chase that ring.

It appears that, for now, Matthews has confidence in and trust in what Chayka is doing. This will go a long way toward reshaping the culture around the Leafs. One of Chayka and the new front office's main goals is to change the negative culture that has surrounded the team over the past few seasons. To do that, they will need the guys in the locker room to buy in. If Matthews, one of the most important figures, is bought in, the other players will follow.

These comments should also put to rest the narrative of Matthews wanting out of Toronto. Matthews is clearly willing to see how this new regime handles the team, and he likes what he has seen so far. He is someone the Leafs can comfortably put in their top six for the next few seasons and make a foundation piece of their retool. This will reshape the Leafs' timeline and make them a contender as soon as this season.

Now that Matthews has re-committed to the Leafs, it’s time to move on from the drama and focus on the upcoming season. Don't let a nothing story distract the Leafs as they try to contend.