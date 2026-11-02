Maple Leafs’ Hometown Remix jerseys feature one surprising detail

The official unveiling of the Toronto Maple Leafs Hometown Remix jerseys dropped on Monday morning.

And for Maple Leafs fans, there wasn’t much of a surprise.

The design had leaked days ago, with a vintage-looking Maple Leafs symbol above the word “Toronto.” The jersey isn’t exactly white, it’s more like an off-tone cream-coloured hue. The blue lines add a touch that makes the overall aesthetic look like a throwback, honouring the club’s legacy.

Toronto, this one’s for you pic.twitter.com/M033GpMKeu — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 2, 2026

The look is by no means bad. The aim was to honour the team’s century of history. And that was clearly achieved.

The “Toronto Forever” stitching on the hem with surrounded by the logos from bygone eras brings a nostalgic touch to the overall look.

The NHL.com website devoted to all jerseys offered this blurb into the inspiration behind the look.

“A century in the making. Toronto, your Hometown Remix jersey honours something truly special. 100 years of Maple Leafs history. Nostalgia meets modernity in this pared back, pure expression of Leafs’ heritage. The crest remixes the original Maple Leafs logo, adding etched, tonal vein details and pairing it with an arched Toronto wordmark for a clean, iconic look. The leaf vein pattern runs through the jersey: debossed into the sleeve striping, integrated into the numbers, and echoed across the uniform as a subtle representation of strength and unity. The hem carries Toronto Forever, framed by leaf logos from across the team’s history -- a timeline of the team’s proud identity. Colours are timeless, classic, and perfect for countless winter seasons. Toronto, we are Leafs forever.”

Official release of Maple Leafs Hometown Remix jersey had something interesting to it

When some of the designs leaked, the first looks typically had the team captain name and number shown.

What seems interesting in the official release is that it’s John Tavares’ name on the back of the jersey.

While there’s really nothing to read into that, it just seems relatively odd that it would be Tavares’ name, and not Auston Matthews.

Perhaps the league figured that since Matthews’ design had already leaked, it would be better to have someone else’s name on the jersey.

Whatever the case, fans will now have an opportunity to get their hands on the fresh merch.

As for when the Maple Leafs will don their new third jerseys, that remains to be seen. The club has scheduled nine games in which they’ll wear the Hometown Remix jerseys, but haven’t specified when. The official dates will kick off on November 7. That night, the Maple Leafs will host the Montreal Canadiens, but the team has yet to confirm that will be the first night the new jerseys will hit the ice.

The Philadelphia Flyers will be the first team to wear their jerseys. Philadelphia will kick off the new trend on November 3 against the Minnesota Wild.