Maple Leafs heading towards a difficult conversation with Morgan Rielly

Morgan Rielly has emerged as a potential player on the move from the Maple Leafs, as they are transitioning into sellers for the first time in a decade. Moving on from Rielly would be a massive step towards retooling; however, the Maple Leafs' situation with Rielly makes this more complex than many realize, and the decision would be made by the player.

NHL insider David Pagnotta provided Leafs fans with insights on the Morgan Rielly speculation and where they stand between Rielly and Brad Treliving. The Leafs seem to be open to moving on from their long-term defenceman, but there is no reason to believe that Rielly would be interested in the same.

David Pagnotta's thoughts on Morgan Rielly's situation

David Pagnotta on The Sheet: "He's got the full no-move...he's got control basically; I think that [conversation]...will eventually happen; I believe they had a loose conversation at the end of last season." According to Pagnotta, the Leafs have already had conversations with Rielly, but the Leafs have little to no control over what his future holds. If Rielly wants to move on from the Leafs, he will be able to lift the no-movement clause; the Leafs can't trade him without his permission.

Morgan Rielly holds the power between the two of them on whether he wants to remain a Maple Leaf. Rielly is the longest tenured Maple Leaf, as he made his NHL debut in 2013-14. The reality of Rielly's contract situation makes this far more difficult for any trade to occur. There have been rumours of Rielly being linked to the San Jose Sharks, but it's tough to predict if this is something he would be interested in. With the topic being brought up between the two, this could lead to more conversations ahead of the trade deadline, as well as the end of the campaign, including whether the Leafs miss the postseason.

Rielly's season with the Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly is no longer the player he once was, as we have seen the biggest decline in his game thus far this season. Before suffering an injury before the Olympic break, Rielly has produced seven goals and 24 assists in 54 games, while tallying a -17, which is on pace for the worst season of his career. The Maple Leafs are heading into the biggest summer we have seen in a long time, and it's time to decide who fits with this team moving forward and who no longer has a spot on the lineup.

Time will tell what the future holds for Morgan Rielly, whether that is with the Maple Leafs or not. Brad Treliving will have to push the conversations and find ways to move on from Rielly. He has been a very good defenceman for the Maple Leafs over his career, but it seems the two need a shake-up earlier rather than later.