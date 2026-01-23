Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube awkwardly suffers 'gym accident'

For Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, he may have taken his hits, bumps and bruises over the years during his time as an NHL player. But he likely didn’t see it coming when just enduring a daily workout in the gym.

During the Maple Leafs media presser on Friday morning, Berube certainly surprised reporters by revealing a massive gash on his forehead as a result of an unsuspecting gym accident. At the same time, he also sported a black left eye in the aftermath of the incident. So what was Berube’s explanation for all the happenings?

Leafs HC Craig Berube reveals a massive gash on his head as the result of an accident in the gym. 🫢🤕 pic.twitter.com/zVQ25tDGVi — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 23, 2026

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube suffers “gym accident”

“Just had an accident in the gym yesterday (Thursday) … the other guys look way worse. There were three of them. (It was) stupid, it was a bad accident. It’s on me, my fault, I’m fine,” Berube explained, as per Sportsnet.

Although he did not further elaborate on the incident, he did clarify that there was no actual altercation that was involved. As the true leader and man that he is, Berube did own up to whatever mistake that he inadvertently caused and was ready to move on from it. When it came to his availability on whether he would be able to coach the Maple Leafs in Friday’s huge matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, Berube quickly put that to rest, indicating he was ready to go tonight.

With their bruised and battered head coach, the Leafs will look to use that adversity met by their leader to serve as their motivation in taking on the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. After all, it will also be the expected emotionally homecoming of former Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner, donning an opponents jersey for the first time ever at Scotiabank Arena. The Toronto fan reaction is expected to be fierce for Marner, with many predicting plenty of boos to outnumber potential cheers that will receive for his many years of service with the club.

As for the Maple Leafs, they will look to end their current two-game losing streak that has left them out of a playoff spot for the time being as a result. On top of that, they will have goaltender Anthony Stolarz back in action to help lead the way after missing over two months due to injury.

With Berube having accidentally “taken one for the team”, it is about time for the Leafs to show up and make their coach feel better from his licks and wounds.