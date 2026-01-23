Heading into Friday's action, the million-dollar question is what kind of response will Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner receive from the Scotiabank Arena fans?

Following his ninth season with the Leafs, Marner was receiving an excessive amount of criticism from fans on social media, not only for the team's continued playoff failures but also for exercising his no-trade clause last year for a potential trade deadline deal, which would have landed the Leafs forward Mikko Rantanen.

Marner, who all through last summer was taking all kinds of heat on social media, decided as an unrestricted free agent to leave Toronto when, on June 30, 2025, he was part of a sign and trade scenario when he inked an eight-year $96 million-dollar contract before being traded to Vegas for forward Nicolas Roy.

This offensively gifted player, whose last game in a Leafs uniform was the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals Game 7, 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers, leaves as the franchise sixth highest scorer with 741 points (221 goals, 520 assists) in 657 games

Friday's game won't be the first time Marner has faced his former teammates.

Back on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena, Marner was booed by the Leafs fans in attendance during a 6-5 Golden Knights OT win. The booing didn't seem to bother Marner, who had three shots on goal and produced two assists.

The Leafs are planning a big video tribute for Marner, but still this 28 year-old veteran who in his final season as a Leaf produced a career best 102 points, can expect to hear some boos.

Despite the lofty regular- season statistics, it seemed like last summer, especially Marner, could do no right with the Leafs fans. In his first season as a Golden Knight Marner has produced 10 goals along with 52 points.

It will be interesting to see how the Scotiabank Arena faithful react to his video tribute and whether they boo Marner whenever he touches the puck.