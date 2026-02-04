Maple Leafs have a legit reason for trading Bobby McMann

The chatter surrounding Toronto Maple Leafs winger Bobby McMann has him on just about every trade board leading to the NHL trade deadline.

McMann is in the midst of a career season, something that, as an impending UFA, could mean a lucrative contract. I for one would love to see McMann stay in Toronto. He’s been a rare find. He’s one of the few young forwards the Leafs didn’t actually give up on. If anything, they gave him a real shot at proving he’s NHL material.

That said, McMann could have priced himself out of the Maple Leafs’ plans. If that’s the case, the Leafs will need to figure out what to do next. It’s likely that the Olympics will serve as an opportunity for McMann’s representation and the Maple Leafs to discuss an extension. Perhaps that conversation has already happened. As such, the outcome of that conversation will determine if McMann stays or goes.

Part of the chatter is that McMann is looking for about $5 million per season. That sounds like a reasonable cap hit for a 20-plus goal-scorer in today’s NHL. But that scenario could be too rich for the Maple Leafs’ blood. Even at $5 million, the Leafs would do well to keep McMann.

But then again, wouldn’t it make sense to cash in on the 29-year-old while his value is at its highest? The Leafs could target a solid return in terms or picks and prospects.

Maple Leafs must be realistic about McMann’s value

The biggest part of McMann’s value is his cap hit. He’lll come ridiculously cheap for any contender looking to add him at the deadline.

Unless a team suffers a catastrophic injury that could lead them to overpay, the Maple Leafs must be realistic about what they can fetch for McMann.

Reality would suggest the Leafs can get two to three pieces for McMann. For instance, a mid-tier prospect and two sixth-round picks could be a possibility. A much higher return could be something like a second-round pick and a washed up prospect.

While there’s always the possibility of a 1-for-1 deal, the return would have to be someone who step in right away for the Maple Leafs.

The Olympics will be a tense time for just about every team. An injury to a key player could lead to devastating consequences. That’s why the Maple Leafs could end up benefiting from someone else’s misfortune, should an untimely injury occur at Milano-Cortina.