Maple Leafs goalie snubbed from USA's Olympic camp

Despite putting up some of the best numbers in the league last year, Toronto Maple Leafs netminder Anthony Stolarz was not included in Team USA's Olympic orientation camp roster this past week, and he probably should have been.

Team USA released their list of 44 players named to their Olympic orientation camp last week -- the group of players who will be fighting for a spot on the 2026 Olympic men's hockey team they send over to Italy next year. The Toronto Maple Leafs did have some representation; players included in the selection are Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, with No. 34’s place on the roster already solidified. However, Anthony Stolarz did not make the cut, despite leading the league in save percentage last season.

Four goaltenders were named by USA Hockey: Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger, Jeremy Swayman and Joey Daccord. While the first three picks make sense and was the trio that was at the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year, Daccord’s stats just don't compare to Stolarz’s performance in the 2024-25 season. The Toronto goalie finished the season with a .926 save percentage, the highest in the league, while the Seattle Kraken netminder finished with a .906 save percentage, which ranked him 15 places below Stolarz.

The Leafs starter was a major beacon of hope for Toronto fans in the regular season and the first round, until he suffered a concussion in Game 1 against the Florida Panthers. He did not play for the rest of the round, and ultimately, the Leafs were eliminated in another Game 7 loss.

The goalie’s history of injury could be the main concern and reason Team USA overlooked him. Stolarz suffered a knee injury in 2017, which came back to bite him in December of last season. He required surgery and was out for over two months. Funny enough, his first game back was on February 6, 2025, against Joey Daccord and the Seattle Kraken, where he put up 26 saves for a 3-1 Leafs win.

The Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will take place next February, and will be the first Winter Games to allow NHL players since 2014.