Maple Leafs former castaway on the move again, landing with third team this season

A former Toronto Maple Leafs castaway is on the move again, landing with his third team this season.

We’re talking about David Kampf. Kampf, who became a very publicly disgruntled camper in Toronto, saw his contract terminated last November. He landed with the Vancouver Canucks on a one-year contract worth $1.1 million.

The 31-year-old appeared in 38 games for the Canucks, scoring two goals and six points. That situation made him expendable for the rebuilding Vancouver club. So, off to the Washington Capitals he went at the trade deadline. Vancouver got a sixth-round pick for Kampf.

In Washington, the beleaguered forward appeared in two games, failing to register a point.

Kampf is now on the move again. This time, he was part of the return the Buffalo Sabres got in the Alex Tuch sign-and-trade deal.

The Capitals sent a 2027 third-round pick and Kampf, who will become a UFA this summer, as part of the deal.

It might seem curious as to why the Sabres wanted Kampf. He’s known for being a very good defensive center, if nothing else. Maple Leafs know he has a nonexistent offensive side.

So, it’s likely the Sabres see him as more of a depth forward than anything else.

Maple Leafs could be seeing Kampf return to Atlantic Division

If the Sabres figure they have use for the Czech center, they could easily re-sign him for next season. It wouldn’t be out of the question to see Buffalo sign Kampf to a one-year, incentive-laden deal.

Perhaps something like a league-minimum deal packed with performance bonuses could work out.

If Kampf does stick around in Buffalo, Maple Leafs fans could be seeing more of his defensive act next season. That’s a major “if,” as the Sabres have plenty of talented forwards.

Nevertheless, the departure of Alex Tuch and Jordan Greenway this week could open up some roster spots in the club’s lineup.

Here’s hoping that Kampf can find success in his fifth NHL organization. He’s suddenly become a bit of a journeyman. But there might still be plenty of tread left on his tires. That might be enough to convince Buffalo to give him one more kick at the NHL can.

Otherwise, the Sabres might just let Kampf hit the open market this summer. And with a thin free-agent market, Kampf might not look that bad.