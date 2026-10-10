Maple Leafs fixing their blue line could cost them Easton Cowan

Just as the Toronto Maple Leafs hoped to find their footing on the road, their familiar defensive demons resurfaced. A disappointing 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, after holding an early 3-0 advantage, has squarely refocused attention on Toronto's shaky back end.

Defensive instability defined the Leafs' 2025-26 season, a year in which they finished near the bottom of the league by allowing the second-most goals against in the NHL. Critics widely questioned whether an aging defensive core could hold up under the pressure this year, and giving up a three-goal lead so early in a difficult road stretch has only validated those concerns.

OverDrive Explains Why the Leafs Must Consider Moving Cowan

On Friday's edition of OverDrive, hosts Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLellan, and Jeff O'Neill discussed Toronto's blue line and how to fix it. After discussing the positives of the Maple Leafs game against the Golden Knights (a hot start, Easton Cowan's goal), O'Neill bemoaned the Leafs' lack of a counterpunch to the Golden Knights' strong second period, in which they outshot Toronto 21-8, and the performance of the Maple Leafs' defense.

"That D-core, as a unit, they're a problem," said O'Neill. McLellan added that Toronto's goaltending has been solid to start the year and has kept them in every game, while the forwards are finding their groove. The ex-NHL goalie noted that for each game this season, a Leafs' defense pairing has struggled or been "caved in." He called the team's defense their "Achilles heel."

O'Neill said even if the Leafs pulled the trigger on a trade for a capable defenseman, it would not solve the problem. McLellan replied that the Maple Leafs are "two away", but slotting the defenseman better might be helpful. O'Neill opined that Vegas's third-pairing defenseman would be the top pair for Toronto and wondered what the Leafs could do to fix it.

That's when McLellan cautioned that the Maple Leafs' cost of acquiring defense help such as Alexander Nikishin or Simon Edvinsson would be "Easton Cowan plus," suggesting it would cost Toronto more than Cowan for one of those defensemen currently on the trade market.

O'Neill reiterated his lack of faith in Toronto's current defense core. McLellan said that while many might think including Cowan is a non-starter, it depends on who is returning to the Leafs. He observed that all of John Chayka's offseason moves were made with the intent of returning to the playoffs.

Hayes then mentioned the reality of the Leafs' aging defensemen, the oldest in the NHL, and their lack of speed. He cited their age and lack of confidence in recovering when challenged by oncoming rushers as reasons why they surrender the defensive blue line so easily.

The Maple Leafs' defensive shortcomings are bound to remain a central, high-stakes storyline as the 2026-27 season progresses. It may leave the Leafs' general manager, Chayka, with an agonizing choice: sacrifice the promising future of Cowan to acquire the top-tier defensive help this roster desperately needs.