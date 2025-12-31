Maple Leafs fans shouldn’t expect any help soon despite injury plague

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to face an unreal bout of the injury bug. The Leafs missed four regulars during their Tuesday night tilt against the New Jersey Devils. Captain Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Chris Tanev, and Dakota Joshua did not suit up at Scotiabank Arena.

The insane amount of injuries would certainly prompt Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving to scour the market for reinforcements. However, according to insider David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, none appear to be forthcoming.

In a December 29 piece, Pagnotta offered this insight into the Maple Leafs plans, or lack thereof:

“Don’t expect any quick fixes in Toronto anytime soon. Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving continues to work the lines, but any impactful addition will take creativity – money in, money out – and likely through separate moves if (big IF) any big trades are completed in-season.”

In all fairness, Pagnotta isn’t dropping any mind-shocking revelations. The consensus has been that the Maple Leafs don’t have very many pieces to work with. Except for two or three serviceable names, Treliving doesn’t really have much to work with.

As such, Maple Leafs fans shouldn’t expect very many reinforcements beyond depth players. But if the Leafs’ performance against the Devils on Tuesday night is any indication, Toronto might be able to weather the storm short-term.

The club might even be able to claw its way back into the playoff race. But at what point will that be enough to get anywhere in the postseason?

Perhaps things might change once the animal spirits officially return to the NHL trade market. But until then, it’ll be the Marlies who’ll have to step up to cover for the injured regulars.

Sure, there may be trade to be made out there. But they won’t be of the franchise-altering persuasion. Unless the Leafs are willing to move Matthews or Nylander, the best Treliving can do at this point is add around the fringes.