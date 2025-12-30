3 Marlies who should see some significant time for the Leafs next year

The Toronto Maple Leafs' season is still on the brink of completely falling apart. They have lacked a scoring touch that most are used to seeing from a team with high-end scorers. While GM Brad Treliving could roll the dice on making a move before or by the trade deadline to try and help salvage what's been a disappointing season so far, he could look to help improve the team, within the system, for next year.

The Leafs' affiliate team, Toronto Marlies, is currently fourth in the North Division, eighth in the Eastern Conference and 17th overall in the entire AHL, respectively. While the team collectively haven't been putting up insane numbers (team leader in points has 23 total so far this season), they are approvable, given that most of the team is constructed of youngsters who are still trying to find a footing in the first level of hockey under the NHL.

Looking at the players who are doing well so far brings in the idea of them gaining a hefty portion of NHL ice time next year.

Jacob Quillan - 26 games played, 5 goals, 18 assists, 23 points

The players who leads the Marlies in points, as mentioned before, is the 23-year-old Quillan. He has only played three games in the NHL, one last season and two so far this season.

Quillan also leads all Marlies skaters in assists, showing his ability to touch the puck and help his teammates get a goal. Last season, he led Marlies rookies in points (37), goals (18) and assists (19), solidifying himself as solid option, preferably in the top six for AHL team.

In his last eight games played this season, Quillan has tallied eight points (two goals, six assists). He started his season with the Marlies red hot, as he notched 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in the first 10 games, showing off his playmaking skills during both instances.

Quillan is most notably known up to this point for scoring the overtime-winning goal for Quinnipiac University in the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four Championship game against the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, a game where current Leafs forward Matthew Knies played in.

Despite only playing three total NHL games in his career so far, Quillan should definitely get more on-ice opportunities for the Leafs next year. In fact, he was just called up to the Leafs squad, as a result of the latest injuries to forward Dakota Joshua, as well as blueliner Chris Tanev who will both not suit up for tonight's game against the New Jersey Devils. This opens up some time for Quillan to show what he's done with the Marlies to this point.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx - 30 games played, 22 points, 13 goals, 9 assists

Groulx has one point less than Quillan for the Marlies team lead. However, he does lead in goals scored with his number being 13. Groulx is currently tied with three other players in powerplay goals (two). He is a quick skater who easily gets involved in plays, thus his goal total on the season.

Groulx's last time on NHL ice was when he was a member of the Anaheim Ducks in 2023-24, where he spent a total of three season's in the organization (2021-2024). In his last six games played, he has tallied six points (five goals, one assist), showing his knack for finding the back of the net.

With Groulx looking like he can shoot the puck into the back of the net every game he is on the ice for, he could provide instant offense to the Leafs roster next year.

William Villeneuve - 24 games played, 12 points, 2 goals, 10 assists

Villeneuve leads all Marlies blueliners in points, assists and is second among defencemen in goals. As the last line of defence for the opposition, he passes and holds down his own zone well, as any defenceman should.

Villeneuve had a monster year last season for the Marlies, recording 40 points (two goals, 36 assists) in 55 games played. Putting up 36 assists in the AHL as a 23-year-old isn't half bad, considering the next level of play after is the NHL.

Villeneuve also isn't afraid of just putting the puck on net despite his goal total, even though it might seem he would be a pass-first defenceman. There has been times of wonder from Leafs fans on when he would get a shot to play some NHL minutes for the team.

Villeneuve is currently on a small cold streak, as he hasn't recorded a point in his last four games played. Nevertheless, what he has done for the Marlies so far shouldn't go unnoticed.

Overall, Quillan, Groulx and Villeneuve, based on how their respective individual performances for the Marlies are going this season, should get to see a lot of NHL minutes. Not only would it give them the opportunity to get their footing down, but it would also go a long way as for their developments and molding them into reliable NHL-caliber players. The future is uncertain, but they should be given a fair shot in the show.