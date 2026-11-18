The dismal Toronto Maple Leafs six-game homestand was the sort of stuff that nightmares are made of.

Well, it’s a total nightmare for Maple Leafs fans. For other fanbases, it has to be something positive.

That statement goes beyond the evident situation in the standings. It’s about one of the longest-running rumours in the league: Connor McDavid signing with Toronto in free agency.

That chatter had sort of gone away for a while. But a recent post by Oilers beat reporter Gregor made me think about the situation once again.

And the funny part is how some TOR sports talk hosts and fans will tell you McDavid will sign there in July, 2028. The delusion is real. https://t.co/DwvnCBe2lF — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) November 13, 2026

The rationale for a while had been that McDavid would sign in Toronto for a chance to win a Stanley Cup. However, as things stand as we speak, the Leafs are light-years away from a Cup, while the Oilers look like world-beaters.

McDavid’s historic start to the season has maintained talk of potentially reaching 200 points this season. If such a thing were to happen, it would be a real treat for NHL fans. No other player beyond former Oiler Wayne Gretzky has reached such a mark.

And it would certainly make for some interesting discussion.

But you also have to think that as McDavid succeeds in Edmonton, the likelihood of him leaving Oil Country diminishes significantly.

Why would McDavid want to join a seemingly dysfunctional team?

Perhaps the biggest argument against McDavid joining the Maple Leafs is the seeming dysfunction within the team.

Namely, that dysfunction is not necessarily a clubhouse problem, but an on-ice one. The team looks old and slow at times. There is very little star power beyond Auston Matthews, and the blue line hardly looks like it’s championship caliber.

Then, there’s the goaltending situation. That’s something that McDavid knows all too well.

With all of those situations in mind, would it seem appealing for a superstar like Connor McDavid to go to Toronto?

Most would say no. In fact, if you had to bet on it, it wouldn’t. The average hockey betting site wouldn’t price in McDavid heading to Toronto. If anything, it would be just the opposite.

But then again, there may be an argument to be made about the Oilers’ captain heading to Toronto.

Connor McDavid might have a hero complex

Unless McDavid had a hero complex, it would be hard to see him want to sign in Toronto. Taking on the challenge that is winning a Stanley Cup with the Maple Leafs might be the ultimate challenge for the best player we’ve seen in the NHL in several generations.

The appeal of being the guy who delivers a Cup to the NHL’s most popular franchise may be too much to pass up.

It’s the sort of thing that would elevate his already elite Hall of Fame status into unquestioned territory.

In fact, winning a Stanley Cup in Toronto is something that even Wayne Gretzky couldn’t do.

When the Oilers traded Gretzky to the LA Kings, the challenge there was to transform a struggling, bottom-of-the-league team into a playoff contender.

He did in one season.

And Gretzky almost won a Cup in LA in 1993. But he just couldn’t get over the hump, and, well, if there’s a regret about the Great One, it’s that he just couldn’t win a championship outside of Edmonton.

That’s the script that McDavid may find particularly appealing. He could do something that no other player in nearly six decades has managed to do.

It would be the sort of accomplishment that could build the sort of argument that Connor McDavid is better than Gretzky or Mario Lemieux.

Winning a Stanley Cup in Edmonton would be the first step

But, first thing is first. McDavid would have to win a Stanley Cup in Edmonton before willingly taking on the challenge that is turning things around for the Maple Leafs.

Let’s assume for a minute that Connor McDavid rides his historic season to a championship. After lifting the Cup, there is really nothing more to do or prove in Edmonton. You would have to think that the only real thing keeping McDavid in Edmonton is the fact that he hasn’t won anything there yet.

He’s been painfully close, but has nothing tangible to show for it.

But once he’s got a Cup under his belt, there would be nothing else to win except another Cup. Perhaps the appeal of bringing back the Oilers’ dynasty might be the most appealing thing of all. Perhaps there would be a desire to keep the good times rolling as long as possible.

Still, you have to think that winning a championship in Edmonton, finally getting that 800-pound monkey off his back, would be enough for him to move on. If you checked the futures board at any Alberta sportsbook that Alberta betting guide lists, you’d find Edmonton priced as a contender and nobody pricing McDavid in blue and white.

Is it realistic for McDavid to come to Toronto?

The short answer to that question is no. There’s no real chance for Connor McDavid to sign in Toronto. While the appeal of playing in his home province might be significant, but not significant enough to alter the current trajectory.

The long answer, however, depends on what happens this season. If the Oilers continue steamrolling the competition during the regular season but fall short once again in the postseason, questions will emerge even more about the Oilers’ viability as Stanley Cup contenders.

At that point, just about every team in the NHL will be looking at its chances of signing Connor McDavid in free agency. There will be just about zero interest in trading for him in the run-up to free agency. Every team wanting to land McDavid will be gearing up in free agency.

And the Maple Leafs will be right there among everyone else.

Ironically, winning a Cup this season might actually be the biggest factor that makes McDavid leaving Edmonton a possibility. But as long as there is a sense of unfinished business in Oil Country, Connor McDavid may not want to leave.