Maple Leafs facing backlash over treatment of Matthew Knies

Despite establishing himself as an indispensable, scoring, physical force on a team-friendly contract, the Toronto Maple Leafs shocked many NHL observers by allowing Matthew Knies' name to swirl prominently in offseason trade talk.

Dangling an ascending asset in trade rumors raised serious questions about why Leafs management would ever contemplate severing ties with a foundational piece, and worse, risk fracturing the trust between the franchise and the player. The unfolding drama has drawn criticism from media insiders. On a recent episode of Sportsnet's Real Kyper and Bourne, the panel highlighted another sign of disrespect to the young power forward and questioned why the Maple Leafs continue slighting a cornerstone of their future.

Real Kyper and Bourne sound off on Leafs' disrespect of Knies

The Real Kyper and Bourne panel of Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Sam McKee discussed whether No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna should start immediately on the Maple Leafs' top power-play unit. Despite differing views on McKenna joining the first group now or later, all agreed he would find his way there before long. Before moving on, Kypreos suggested who should be most offended by McKenna landing on the number one unit.

Kypreos said that if any Maple Leafs player should get their nose out of joint about being left off the first power-play unit, it is Knies. "I don't get it. I don't get it. I mean this guy is 7.5 million that you committed to, long-term deal," said Kypreos. He argued that Knies is in his "wheelhouse" (almost 24 years old) and has many years ahead as one of the NHL's best power forwards.

"I mean this guy is 7.5 million that you committed to, long-term deal." Nick Kypreos on Knies and Leafs' PP

The host bemoaned Knies only seeing action in the last twenty seconds with the man advantage. When McKee tried to refute Kypreos' point by listing the personnel on the Leafs' second power-play unit, the ex-NHL player wasn't buying it. "You think you're pulling off (Auston) Matthews and (William) Nylander after a minute?" he asked incredulously.

Bourne wondered why newcomer Jack Roslovic had joined the Leafs' top unit. He noted that the Maple Leafs use a 1-3-1 system, and Nylander is a better passer than Matthews, so a left-handed shot like Knies works better in the bumper position. "Knies might be a little frustrated by that," offered Bourne. Kypreos concurred.

Co-host Bourne then wondered whether the trade rumors surrounding Knies were over. Kypreos didn't think the trade talk was over either, but felt nothing was imminent and that Knies needed to settle into the season and perform.

In the end, the panel's verdict was unanimous: the Maple Leafs can't afford to let Knies get away. As massive, record-shattering contracts continue to be given to young talent across the NHL, trading a foundational power forward would be a miscalculation in asset management. It's time the Maple Leafs front office recognizes what they have and ends the disrespect.