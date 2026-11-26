The Toronto Maple Leafs dodged a bullet by passing on Patrik Laine this past summer.

The former second-overall pick had been high on several teams’ radars. Yet, pretty much every team in the league inexplicably passed on him.

Among the team’s reportedly kicking the tires on the Laine were the Maple Leafs.

Several months ago, the Leafs were looking for scoring depth. And Laine could have been a good option to round out the top nine. Even if he didn’t come with much beyond a good shot and a strong power play presence, he seemed like a good low-risk option.

Wednesday’s news ultimately explained why the Leafs were smart to avoid him. In a social media post, Patrik Laine announced that he would be away from hockey for the foreseeable future due to knee surgery.

Free agent Patrik Laine reveals in his Instagram page he’s undergone knee surgery and has a “lengthy recovery ahead” pic.twitter.com/FH30UIV4RW — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 25, 2026

Now, a “lengthy recovery” is quite a vague timeline. It could mean anything from several months to potentially ending his career.

Anyhow, the Maple Leafs avoided a potential pitfall here. Had they signed Laine in the offseason, there’s no guarantee how long he would have been on the ice. In fact, he might have started the season and potentially gone down at some point, leaving the Leafs bereft of the guy they hoped would boost their scoring.

Maple Leafs likely saw this Patrik Laine situation coming

One of the parts of every team’s due diligence is figuring out a player’s health. It’s a major part of trades and a key step in the free agency process.

If players are dealing with something, they have to disclose it. In fact, most teams require some sort of physical evaluation for free agents, especially when they’re coming off a major injury.

And that was Patrik Laine’s case.

He missed all but five games last season following abdominal surgery. He was reportedly ready to play around January this year, but the Montreal Canadiens never dressed him.

It seems that now we know why.

The Maple Leafs likely saw this situation with Laine coming. They figured there were other underlying issues with the 28-year-old.

Plus, you have to think that if the Leafs had signed Laine, it may have altered the organization’s plans at some point.

Well, whatever the situation, it’s a good thing the Leafs didn’t chase Laine beyond rumors.

As for the former 40-goal scorer, it looks like this might be the end of the line for him. While you can’t write off a guy just like that, it doesn’t look like Laine will be getting another shot at the NHL. He may have to go overseas to prove he can still play before landing one more shot at the Bigs.