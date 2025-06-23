Maple Leafs defenseman prospect leaves AHL for Sweden

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had yet another young prospect leave the AHL Toronto Marlies to go sign a one-year deal back home in Europe, and this time it is a defenseman.

Finnish blueliner Topi Niemela has signed a one-year deal in the Swedish Hockey League for the Malmo Redhawks, announced by the team Monday morning.

Leafs prospect Topi Niemela signs a 1-year contract in Sweden with Malmo. Had a down season after a promising rookie campaign with the Marlies.



I still think he can become an NHLer, but tough to see it happening in Toronto.

The 23-year-old, right-handed defenseman was drafted in the third round at 64th overall all the way back in 2020 and was seen as a potential difference-maker since coming to North America last season. In his first full AHL season during the 2023-24 campaign, Niemela scored eight goals and 39 points, which led all Marlies defenseman in scoring -- the next highest scoring blueliner was William Villeneuve with just 25 points.

This most recent season though, Niemela took a slight step backwards. In 61 games for AHL Toronto, he scored just two goals and 22 points. He also went from a plus-3 rating, down to a minus-11 rating for the 2024-25 season. With this decline in production, Niemela has decided to forego experiencing a potentially even worse season in the AHL, and has gone to the SHL instead.

Earlier this month, fellow countryman and Leafs prospect Roni Hirvonen, did the same thing. He opted to go sign a one-year deal in the Finnish Liiga to rejuvenate some of his production and play European pro hockey instead of being in the minors over in Toronto.

Both Hirvonen and Niemela are restricted free agents in the NHL, and will remain that way after the 2025-26 season is done, as well. Toronto will hold their signing rights until they are 27 years old. And if either one of them exceed expectations overseas and become one of the better players in their respective positions in their respective domestic leagues, then we could certainly see general manager Brad Treliving try to get them back as depth pieces.

For now, though, they weren't setting the world on fire in the AHL so now they have gone back to Europe. This opens up two primary roster spots for the Marlies, which could either be filled by young players like forwards Borya Valis and Luke Haymes, or on the blue line, Noah Chadwick to get a larger role in his rookie season than expected.