Maple Leafs prospect leaves AHL, signs in Finnish Liiga

The Toronto Maple Leafs have one less player playing directly in their system, as a former second-round pick is heading back home to Finland.

Announced by his new team, 23-year-old center Roni Hirvonen has signed a one-year contract with the Finnish Liiga's Karpat for the 2025-26 season. He is leaving the AHL's Toronto Marlies after coming over from Finland and playing two seasons in North America.

Hyökkääjä Roni Hirvonen Kärppiin! ✍🏻🔥



Kärpät on kiinnittänyt tulevaksi kaudeksi riveihinsä hyökkääjä Roni Hirvosen. Sopimus on yhden vuoden mittainen.



👉🏻 Lue tiedote osoitteesta https://t.co/zR82sD7eX8#Kärpät #Liiga pic.twitter.com/n4zsRaaLlX — Oulun Kärpät (@OulunKarpatFi) June 16, 2025

Hirvonen will remain a restricted free agent after the contract expires and the Maple Leafs will still hold his signing rights, if he were to return next summer.

Hirvonen began his professional career back in Liiga, where he played for Ässät and later HIFK. Over four seasons, he appeared in more than 200 games, and was heralded as a potential two-way threat as he developed within the Toronto pi;eline. His 2022–23 season with HIFK was his highlight before coming to North America, as he notched 15 goals and 28 points in 57 games.

After being drafted in the 2020 NHL Draft, Hirvonen signed a three-year entry-level contract with the team in May 2022 and made his way to the Marlies. Despite facing adversity -- including a concussion during development camp and a serious eye injury early in the 2023–24 AHL season -- Hirvonen demonstrated resilience, returning to the lineup and continuing to develop his game.

Internationally, Hirvonen has been a standout for Finland. He led his team in scoring at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and played a pivotal role in Finland’s bronze medal win at the 2021 World Junior Championship. In 2022, he captained the Finnish squad to a silver medal at the World Juniors, recording seven points in as many game

This shouldn't necessarily be the end of Hirvonen in Toronto, though. If everything goes right and he gets back on track with his development, there is no reason that after a year back home in Finland, he can make his return to North America. He suffered a couple setbacks during his two years with the Marlies, but hopefully Hirvonen can reset and rejuvenate his NHL potential.