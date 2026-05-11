Maple Leafs defenseman just added fuel to the Ivar Stenberg hype

Ever since the Toronto Maple Leafs won the draft lottery, there has been a lot of discussion about who they will take. With this being one of the deepest draft classes in years, there are several options for the Leafs to consider. The consensus is that the Leafs will draft forward Gavin McKenna to improve their top six. But they will do their due diligence on the other prospect projected to go in the top five.

Recently, Oliver Ekman-Larsson was asked about who he wants the Leafs to draft first overall. He said that he wouldn't mind it if they drafted his fellow countryman, Ivar Stenberg. OEL has been very impressed with the forward, calling him a fantastic player who is playing much better than a normal junior-level player. But are these comments enough to sway the Leafs into taking Stenberg with the first overall pick?

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson's comments sway the Leafs to draft Ivar Stenberg?

Stenberg and Ekman-Larsson met this past week, with both of them representing Sweden at the Beijer Hockey Games. During that series, Stenberg has been very impressive, racking up five points in three games. This is right in line with how he performed during the 2025-26 season with the Frolunda HC. In 43 games, he registered 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points. He also logged four assists in the six playoff games he appeared in.

Stenberg has been praised for his ability to generate offense. He is as good a playmaker as he is a scorer. He's the type of player who will make the same impact whether it's setting up or finishing a play. He also has a high hockey IQ giving him great decision making. This allows him to be effective on defense. While it is not the main part of his game, he's demonstrated the ability to make an impact. Whether it's making the right read or breaking up a past, he should make an impact.

With all this considered, Stenberg is the better fit for the Leafs. Having played the past two seasons at the highest level of Swedish hockey, he knows what to expect. He also has the physicality to keep him from getting pushed around. He should be able to handle a spot in the top six and make an impact right away. Sure, McKenna has a higher ceiling, but there will definitely be a growing period for him. Stenberg can step in and make an impact from day one.

The Maple Leafs appeared to be in a win-now mode. With the future of Auston Matthews uncertain, the Leafs need to start winning in order to keep their superstar happy. Stenberg can slide right into the top six and and be a nice complementry piece to the Matthews. He also will have plenty of people to turn on with fellow countrymen William Nylander on the ice and Mats Sundin in the front office. It's the perfect situation for him to grow and develop.

While McKenna is the flashy pick, Stenberg would be a major improvement for the Leafs. OEL had better do everything in his power to get the Leafs to draft him.